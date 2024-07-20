Celebrating the 2nd Annual World Influencers Day: A Tribute to Exceptional Influencers, Solopreneurs, and Community Builders on 9th July

PNN Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 20: The prestigious GALA SOIREE - SocialFACE Awards ceremony once again took place in Surat, marking the second year of celebrating remarkable influencers, empowering solopreneurs, and dedicated community builders. This year's event saw an even greater turnout, with over 150 attendees, including influential figures, ambitious solopreneurs, community builders, and esteemed members of the BRANDfluenzers Community & SocialFACE Community. Nirav Chahwala, the visionary behind the event, reiterated during his founder's speech that 9th July will continue to be celebrated globally as: 1. World Influencers Day 2. World Solopreneurs Day 3. World Community Builders Day The Gala Soiree honored prominent members of society. The awards served as a heartfelt acknowledgment of the unwavering commitment and diligent efforts demonstrated by these exceptional individuals driving positive change in society.

This year's celebration featured community builders who have significantly impacted various sectors, including communities around coffee, travel, artists, mehndi, city cleaning, book reading, dance, coaches, and more. Their dedication to fostering connections and enhancing community spirit was deeply appreciated.

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring a renowned YouTuber, a LinkedIn influencer, an Instagram influencer, and a social media personality. This engaging session provided invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of digital influence and community building.

Additionally, the event marked the second launch of their emagazine, "Solopreneurs World," designed to foster and disseminate the solopreneur ecosystem on a global scale. This initiative underscores the commitment of the BRANDfluenzers Community to empower solopreneurs and amplify their impact.

The BRANDfluenzers Community & SocialFACE Community, led by Nirav Chahwala, is an influential gathering of influencers, bloggers, content creators, solopreneurs, and social media enthusiasts. For the past two years, under Chahwala's exceptional mentorship, the community has been a beacon of support and mutual growth, facilitating meaningful connections, idea exchange, and collective learning.

With a presence spanning cities such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar, the vibrant state of Goa, now have online community in country Bahrain, the BRANDfluenzers Community encompasses members from all corners of India & started their global presence with Bahrain. The community consistently provides an empowering platform through meticulously organized events and workshops, offering invaluable guidance to expand enterprises and engage with a wider audience.

Playing a pivotal role in the community's growth are co-founder Srikant Kanoi and esteemed Brand Ambassador Ms. Vanitaa Rawat. The grand event unfolded at a renowned banquet hall, hosted by the BRANDfluenzers Community & SocialFACE Community, under the visionary leadership of Nirav Chahwala, the Founder.

This year's celebration further elevated the recognition of influencers, solopreneurs, and community builders, reinforcing their indelible impact on society and inspiring many more to follow in their footsteps.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)