Celebration of grand festival of "Urja Mahotsav", from 7th to 12th January 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: The URJAA 500 Mahotsav, held from 7th to 11th January 2026 at the Richardson & Cruddas Grounds, Mulund (West), Mumbai, was concluded as a historic, grand, and spiritually transformative event that left a deep impact on millions of devotees across India and beyond. Dedicated to the monumental spiritual contribution of Padmabhushan Awardee Jainacharya Ratnasundar Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb, the Mahotsav celebrated the inauguration of 500th spiritual book "Prem Nu Vishva Vishwa No Prem" as well as creation of 500 spiritual books, marking an unparalleled milestone in Jain spiritual literature.

On the occasion of inauguration of 500th spiritual book "Prem Nu Vishva Vishwa No Prem", on 11th January, 2026, a video message was received from our beloved Prime Minister, Hon'ble Shi Narendra Modi haling the inauguration. In his message, he applauded the Maharaj Saheb and his 500th spiritual book stating that "Prem Nu Vishva Vishwa No Prem" is not only a book but 'Mantra', which introduces to the strength of Prem Ni Shakti (Power of Love), but also leads to the path of peace & devotion, for the troubled world.

. The formal inauguration ceremony was conducted by Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, who described the creation of 500 spiritual books as an act of national service and emphasized the relevance of Jain philosophy in today's competitive world.

The book was ceremoniously unveiled by the sacred hands of more than 1,200 Jain monks (sadhus and sadhvis), marking a historic milestone in the history of Jainism. Never before has a spiritual book been inaugurated collectively by such a large number of ascetics, making this moment a landmark achievement in Jain spiritual literature and tradition.

The book was inaugurated in 21 languages over & above Gujarati, Hindi.

The Mahotsav commenced with a magnificent divine procession of the 500 spiritual books, symbolizing the timeless Jain values of ahimsa, compassion, discipline, penance, and self-realization. The procession was graced by the holy presence and guidance of Gachchhadhipati Param Pujya Shri Kalpataru Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb and Suvishal Gachchhadhipati Param Pujya Shri Rajendra Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb, along with more than 1,200 sadhu sadhviji Bhagwants and devotees from over 500 Jain sanghs of Mumbai.

Over five spiritually charged days, the Mahotsav witnessed overwhelming participation across diverse programs. The Saraswati Sadhana saw the attendance of over 25,000 devotees, while Namo Shrutotsav - Shrut Aalekhan attracted more than 10,000 participants, reaffirming the significance of scriptural knowledge and inner purification. The Aadi Urjaa Concert, featuring performances by 108 renowned Jain singers, drew an audience exceeding 50,000 people, blending devotion with powerful spiritual expression. The grand 50-foot Aadeshwar Bhagwan Aarti witnessed participation from over 25,000 devotees, becoming one of the most visually and emotionally stirring moments of the Mahotsav.

The reach of the Mahotsav extended far beyond the venue. More than 50 lakh viewers watched Gurudev's discourses online, reflecting the global spiritual resonance of the event. Across five days, over 10 lakh devotees visited the Mahotsav in person

During the landmark moment of the release of Gurudev's 500th book, devoted followers contributed ₹6.66 crore towards jeevdaya (compassion for living beings) by donating to various panjrapoles, exemplifying the Jain ideals of mercy and non-violence in action.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqjIEjkwmA-TJVwLUh_lkgHpuriK2x5o6

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)