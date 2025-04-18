Cellecor doubles Revenue to cross Rs 1,000 Crore in FY25; Sets Sights on Rs 500+ Crore Growth again in FY26

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 18: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a NSE-listed Consumer Electronics and Durables company reported exceptional financial results for FY25, with a 105% YoY revenue growth to Rs1,025.95 crore, up from Rs500.45 crore in FY24. The company's net profit surged by 92% to Rs30.90 crore, testament to its successful expansion across product categories, geographies, and retail formats.

FY25 Highlights:

* Revenue: Rs1,025.95 crore (105% YoY growth)

* EBITDA: Rs54.29 crore (83% YoY growth)

* PAT: Rs30.90 crore (92% YoY growth)

* Cash Profit: Rs31.57 crore

Fueled by a strong offline network of over 65,000 retailers and 1,800+ distributors, along with an expanding e-commerce and D2C presence, Cellecor continues to scale aggressively. The company also opened seven exclusive stores and formed strategic retail partnerships with major chains, enhancing its in-store visibility.

Quote from Mr Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director, Cellecor Gadgets Limited:

"We have built a solid foundation by delivering quality, affordability, and trust. Now, with scale, visibility, and sharper execution, we are confident not only in growing bigger but also in becoming a more beloved brand across India. Together, we've built something remarkable -growing profitably, scaling swiftly, and expanding smartly. These pillars are propelling us forward, and with your continued support, the best is yet to come."

Cellecor is powering its growth through the 'Make in India' vision with major investments in local manufacturing, R & D, and an expanding product lineup ranging from Air Conditioners, Coolers, Geysers, Refrigerators, Heaters, Smartphones, and Laptops. Strengthened by new warehouses, OEM tie-ups, and a robust supply chain, the brand is also scaling its B2B and institutional footprint while entering segments like microwaves, air fryers, and small appliances. Shifting from steady growth to bold brand-building, Cellecor is ramping up visibility with celebrity ambassadors (Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia), influencer marketing, and digital campaigns. With 600+ SKUs across 28 states and 2 UTs, Cellecor is fast emerging as a household name in electronics and smart living solutions.

Over the past two years, we have nearly doubled our revenue annually. Looking ahead to FY26, we are targeting another Rs500+ Cr in incremental sales to what was achieved in FY25, continuing its momentum and aiming to cross Rs1,500 crore in topline revenue and a Rs50 crore PAT for FY26, with a Rs100 crore investment plan for capacity expansion, product development, and market outreach. FY26 is expected to mark a return to stronger net profitability with improved operational efficiencies.

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited began its journey in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications, a proprietorship founded by Mr. Ravi Agarwal. What started as a small venture has grown into a leading name in the consumer electronics space. Cellecor offers a wide range of products under its own brand--including smart TVs, mobile phones, wearables, audio devices, and home & kitchen appliances--sourced from trusted electronic assemblers and manufacturers. Driven by a sustainable growth strategy, Cellecor blends rising consumer demand with smart sourcing, production, and marketing practices to deliver high-quality technology at affordable prices. With a mission to make "happiness affordable," the brand continues to innovate, delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored for the modern Indian consumer.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

For further information, you may please visit https://cellecor.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)