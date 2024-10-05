Cellecor Gadgets Limited Honored as the Fastest Growing Consumer Electronics Brand 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 5: Cellecor Gadgets Limited is proud to announce its recognition as the Fastest Growing Consumer Electronics Brand 2024 by the Times Group - The Economic Times. This esteemed accolade was presented during the Times Seaboard Summit 2024 - Leaders of Tomorrow event held on September 29 in Goa. The Times Seaboard Summit 2024 - Leaders of Tomorrow, an initiative by Times of India, celebrates the exceptional achievements of trailblazers who are redefining success and making significant impacts in their respective fields. The 2024 edition of the summit focused on fresh perspectives, groundbreaking ventures, and the unwavering dedication of this year's cohort of leaders.

PV Sindhu's presence and her role in presenting the award added to the grandeur of the occasion, making it a truly memorable, star-studded affair that celebrated both talent and achievement.

Cellecor's recognition reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products while emphasizing excellence in local manufacturing. The company's rapid growth has been driven by a relentless focus on meeting consumer needs and overcoming challenges through collaboration and innovation.

Cellecor extends its gratitude to The Economic Times for this honor and to all partners, customers, and colleagues who have contributed to its success. This recognition fuels Cellecor's ambition to continue its growth trajectory and redefine the future of consumer electronics in India and beyond.

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited : Cellecor Gadgets journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, washing machines, mixer juicer grinders, trimmers, air-conditioners, soundbars and speakers, smartphones, laptops, neckbands, and LED TVs -outsource from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cuttiedge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

