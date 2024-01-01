Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. - Elevating Experience with Innovation: Announces New Launches, SKUs Additions & Strategic Collaborations

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 1: Cellecor Gadgets, India's most trusted and affordable electronics brand, has recently achieved significant milestones that underscore its commitment to innovation, market presence, and strategic growth and announces:

* Launch of Washing Machines - Cellecor Gadgets has introduced 2 new cutting-edge washing machines SKUs, designed with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and user-friendly features. Key attributes include a variety of wash cycles, multiple wash program, advanced energy-efficient technologies, and adjustable spin speed. Artificial intelligence has been integrated into the design enabling adaptive wash settings that optimize cleaning performance while minimizing water and energy consumption. Considering the target customers, price ranges for Cellecor Washing Machine is kept very competitive, between Rs 8,000-Rs. 10,000 per piece.

* Introduces Mixer Grinders - Cellecor is launching 11 New models of Mixers and Grinders with advanced features making them budget-friendly and a modern addition to your kitchen tools. The decision stems from thorough market research, showing an increasing demand for versatile kitchen appliances that seamlessly combine technology, design, and functionality. Key features include multifunctionality, a powerful motor, and variable speed control. Cellecor Mixer Grinders are being offered in the prices range of Rs 1,200 - Rs 1,800.

* New SKU Addition to its Portfolio - Cellecor is thrilled to present a cutting-edge addition to its portfolio, poised to redefine industry standards and establish new benchmarks in the market.

1. M Series Smart Watches: Cellecor proudly presents the M Series Smart Watches, featuring 30 new SKUs that blend sophisticated design with advanced technology. Boasting metal marvels, a health suite, wellness companion, and a retina AMOLED display, these smartwatches aim to set unprecedented standards in the market. Foreseeing a steady 5% to 8% growth in the smartwatch segment, these devices align with the rising demand for intelligent wearables and very competitively priced between Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,500.

2. 50" Inch Smart TV: Cellecor introduces a fresh model of a 50-inch Smart TV, promising intelligent connectivity, stunning visuals, and immersive sound for an unparalleled cinematic adventure.

3. 5 New SKUs of Smart TVs: Elevate your viewing experience with Cellecor's 5 new SKUs of Smart TVs, offering crystal clear brilliance with 4K Ultra HD LED TV, immersive audio featuring Dolby Atmos, and user-friendly controls. The customers may buy Cellecor Smart TVs as per their choice, features requirement, affordability and budget from a wide range, priced between Rs. 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

4. 12 New SKUs in TWS and Headphones: Cellecor is embarking on a new era of audio excellence with its latest SKU launch in earbuds. Elevates the listening experience with state-of-the-art technology, enhanced comfort, and a stylish design that harmonizes seamlessly. Top features of new products include Environment Noise Cancellation, Powerful or deep bass, Fast Charging, Crystal Clear Sound and Auto Connect. Headphones have classic features of Gaming headset, Bluetooth V5.3, Superior bass sound, Foldable design and Hands-free. Cellecor Earbuds are priced between Rs. 800 - Rs. 1,500 and Headphones between Rs 1,000 - Rs. 1,500

5. 2 New SKUs in Sound Bar: Cellecor is pleased to introduce its newest advancement in audio technology through the latest Sound Bar SKUs. These cutting-edge models feature Bluetooth V5.3, 3D surround sound, Type C charging, and compatibility with AUX and USB and are made available for customers between the prices range from Rs 999 to Rs 10,000.

6. 15 New SKUs of Feature Phones: Cellecor introduces a revolutionary shift in communication with 15 new SKUs of feature phones. Offering classic reliability coupled with modern functionality, these phones redefine simplicity and connectivity. Features include touch keypads, a 2000-mAh battery, a digital camera, sleek design, and MP3 & MP4 players. Prices range between Rs 900 and Rs 2,000.

7. Cellecor ZPDQC 24W Charger: Presenting the Cellecor ZPDQC 24W Charger, a powerhouse for swift device charging. Engineered for efficiency and speed, this cutting-edge charger ensures the rapid replenishment of your devices. With advanced technology and an elegant design, the ZPDQC 24W Charger by Cellecor brings a new level of convenience to the charging experience and Cellecor Chargers are available for the customers in the price range of Rs. 350 to Rs. 500.

* Partnership with Large Distributors- Cellecor is also excited to announce a strategic partnership with distributors, marking the inception of an impactful alliance. This collaboration aims to synergize the strengths of our cutting-edge products with the extensive reach and efficiency of our distribution partners

* Collaboration with Bhatia Communication- Cellecor partnerships with Bhatia Communication Sparks Excitement Across Gujarat. Bhatia Communication is engaged into retail and wholesale distribution business of trading mobile handsets, tablets, data-cards, mobile accessories, air conditioners, Washing Machines and other Electronic Equipment. They sell smart mobile handsets of all the brands including APPLE I-PHONE, SAMSUNG, OPPO, GIONEE, VIVO, HONOR, JIO, REALME, REDMI, NOKIA etc, mobile related products, tablets, data cards, accessories under one roof through their owned 81 retail outlets chain located all over the South Gujarat region including Surat, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Vyara and other towns of South Gujarat. They also provide the same services through our 17 franchisee retail chain dealers located in the South Gujarat region. Cellecor anticipates a revenue generation of Rs 25-50cr from this collaboration.

* Collaboration with Smart Dukaan- Cellecor partners with Smart Dukaan across North India. Smart Dukaan is India' s fastest growing Smartphone retail chain with over 350 stores across 100 cities in 6 states. They have created a tech-led Retail & Distribution company that is revolutionizing distribution of smart products across urban, semi-urban and rural areas. Cellecor anticipates a revenue generation of Rs 25-50cr from the above tie up.

* 500+ Orders in Single Day from Website- In a strategic shift from exclusive availability on e-commerce platforms, company's listed electronics gadgets brand has successfully intensified Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sales (cellecor.com), achieving a noteworthy milestone of processing 500+ online orders in a single day on our D2C website.

* International Review Meet with Distributors- The one-on-one meetings with distributors were highly successful, significantly strengthening our relationships. This bond is poised to fuel further business growth, as personalized interactions foster trust and collaboration, laying the foundation for mutual success and prosperity. The distributor meet yielded an exceptional response for our newly launched products. Witnessing an instant sale of 25,000 Smartwatches, 1,500 Smart TVs, and 50,000 feature phones showcased the overwhelming success and market demand, affirming our strategic product launch.

With these recent developments, we expect Cellecor brand to be further strengthened and it will strategically position as a leading supplier of products under multiple categories.

Ravi Agarwal, Founder of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd commented "We are thrilled to share recent advancements at our company. In this quarter, we've made significant progress across various aspects of our business, highlighting our steadfast commitment to excellence and advancement. Our R & D team has delivered innovative solutions that not only meet but surpass market expectations, emphasizing our dedication to staying at the forefront of technology. Our strategic partnerships with distributors have expanded our market presence and distribution networks. Riding on all these factors, we are confident of achieving robust growth in the coming quarters and shall exceed the revenues projections. Moving forward, our focus remains on investing in research, innovation, enhancing customers experience, building new partnerships, cementing existing capabilities to achieve desired results."

Cellecor Gadgets journey in electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, neckbands, and LED TVs -outsources from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm.

The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the Company is aiming to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand of electronic products with modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable price.

Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

