Centre for Continuing Education Kerala (CCEK) and Edunet Foundation Sign MoU to Advance Future-Ready Skilling Across Kerala

VMPL

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 8: The Centre for Continuing Education Kerala (CCEK) and Edunet Foundation have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a transformative skilling initiative aimed at empowering youth and faculty across Kerala with high-demand digital competencies.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr R Bindu, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Govt. of Kerala and senior officials from the CCEK, Government of Kerala and Edunet Foundation, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration to deliver industry-aligned training programs in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Computing, and Web Development.

Under this partnership, the two organizations will jointly implement capacity-building programs targeting students and faculty members across polytechnic colleges, engineering colleges, and arts & science colleges in Kerala. Training will be delivered through a blended model combining instructor-led sessions and hybrid formats, ensuring global recognition and employability enhancement. No fee will be collected for the training.

About the Partners:

* Centre for Continuing Education Kerala (CCEK) is a government entity chaired by the Honorable Minister for Higher Education, Government of Kerala. CCEK is committed to providing need-based training to unemployed youth and enhancing employability through competency-driven programs.

* Edunet Foundation is a national non-profit organization with a footprint across India, specializing in youth skilling, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It holds Special Consultative Status with the United Nations ECOSOC and is certified as a "Great Place to Work". With over 10,00,000 learners impacted since 2015, Edunet Foundation collaborates with central and state governments, technical universities, and industry leaders.

This MoU reinforces the shared vision of both organizations to build a future-ready workforce in Kerala and contribute to India's digital transformation through inclusive and scalable skill development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)