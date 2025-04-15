CeraVe Launches 'Derm on-the-Go', a First-of-Its-Kind Initiative to Provide Consumers with Access to Skin Health

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: CeraVe, developed by dermatologists and the #1 Dermatologist recommended skincare brand in the US, has introduced a 'Derm On-The-Go' initiative with an aim to make science-backed skincare expertise accessible to Indian consumers, starting with college students.

Through one-on-one consultations with over 100+ dermatologists, interactive on-campus activations, and digital engagements in high-density areas across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, the initiative is designed to democratize access to dermatologists, equip consumers with expert skincare knowledge, debunk myths, and promote healthy skincare habits.

The first leg of the program kicked-off in Mumbai with CeraVan (mobile buses) and CeraKiosk (static kiosks) where dermatologists provided skincare education at college campuses. After achieving remarkable success in Mumbai & Delhi -- completing over 1,500+ free consultations, attracting 15,000+ footfall, the next activation will be in Bengaluru.

"CeraVe wants to empower every Indian to make informed skincare choices," explained Rami Itani, Director of L'Oreal Dermatological Beauty, L'Oreal India. "With a dermatologist-to-consumer ratio of just 0.7 per 100,000, access to expert advice is limited. The 'Derm On-The-Go' program is designed to make dermatological solutions accessible and actionable, empowering consumers to prioritize their skin health with science-backed expertise, daily."

Adding to this, Dr. Siddhi Tiwari, MD DNB Dermatology, shared, "Everyday in my practice, I meet young people who unknowingly damage their skin by following viral skincare trends. Lack of access to expert advice means they rely on guesswork. The CeraVe 'Derm On-The-Go' initiative is a game-changer--it brings expert guidance directly to those who need it most, in spaces they feel comfortable in. With the right education, we can prevent long-term skin damage and foster a generation of well-informed skincare consumers."

To complement on-ground activations, top Indian dermatologists and lifestyle key opinion leaders will share their research-backed advice on Instagram and YouTube, debunking skincare myths, sharing and driving meaningful conversations around skin health.

Looking ahead, CeraVe aims to scale 'Derm On-The-Go' into a nationwide initiative, expanding access to expert dermatological guidance beyond college campuses such as high traffic areas and corporate parks and more cities later in the year.

CeraVe debuted in India in 2023, bringing dermatologist-developed skincare to the Indian consumers. The globally trusted brand is formulated with 3 Essential Ceramides and MultiVesicular Emulsion (MVE) technology to restore the skin barrier and provide long-lasting hydration. With a comprehensive range of cleansers, moisturizers, and treatments, CeraVe offers clinically proven solutions for various skin concerns. Its Moisturizing Cream, tested on Indian skin, has demonstrated efficacy in mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. CeraVe continues its mission to make expert skincare accessible to all in India.

