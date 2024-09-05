CES Recognized as a Niche Player in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5: CES Limited, a global leader in Technology and Business Process Modernization services, is proud to announce its recognition as a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing (F & A BPO). CES believes this acknowledgment underscores the company's focused expertise in delivering bespoke financial solutions, particularly to small and midsize businesses (SMBs). For the second consecutive year (2023 & 2024), CES has been positioned as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report, which assesses providers based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. "More than a third of outsourcing contracts now include technology and transformation expertise for core F & A operations. Corporate controllers should use this Magic Quadrant to evaluate BPO providers' ability to reduce processing costs while applying technology to improve process maturity," according to the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for F & A BPO. This quote highlights the industry's shift towards technology integration and cost efficiency.

"We are excited to be named a Niche Player in Gartner Magic Quadrant for the second time in a row," said Venkat Davarapalli, President & CEO of CES Limited. He added, "This recognition shows our dedication to delivering specialized, impactful solutions that drive efficiency and add value. As we continue to innovate, our priority remains empowering our clients to achieve their financial goals through cuttiedge technology and quality service."

In addition to this recognition, CES Limited recently received three major awards at the 2024 GCC Workplace Awards, including being named one of the top 24 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to watch in 2024. These accolades further affirm CES' commitment to excellence in both client service and employee engagement.

Additional resources:

* Learn more about CES F & A Service offerings

* To know more about #CESSuccessStories, read the testimonials in Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing, by Jan Ambergen, Geraldine Garaud, and Hilary Richards, 21 May 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About CES

Founded in 1996, CES Limited is a trusted global provider of Technology & Business Process Modernization (BPM) services. For nearly three decades, CES has been delivering industry-leading IT & ITES solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients. Its portfolio includes Digital Transformation, Enterprise Application Services, Managed IT, Cloud SaaS, and Cyber Security services.

With a collaborative approach, proprietary technology solutions, and a global team of over 1,500 employees, CES operates across two continents, with major delivery centers in Hyderabad, Chennai, Vizag, and Chicago.

For more information, visit the CES official website and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Samuel Kamireddy

Assistant Vice President - Sales

CES Limited

samuel.kamireddy@cesltd.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2496608/CES_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)