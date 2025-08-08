CGI Envision 2025 maps the real-world ROI of AI

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: CGI, (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, recently hosted Envision 2025, its flagship technology conference powered by global alliance partners AWS and Microsoft in Bengaluru. The event attracted global technology leaders and innovation pioneers from diverse industries to explore how AI is reshaping enterprises and unlocking ROI-driven outcomes. CGI, in collaboration with AWS and Microsoft, hosted a results-driven forum focused on turning strategy into action.

The discussions highlighted how organizations are redefining their technology and innovation strategies to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape. Leaders explored new approaches to optimizing core business processes, strengthening the role of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in driving transformation, and addressing key challenges such as talent readiness, operational agility, and future-proofing the workforce.

"Envision 2025 brought together some of the most forward-thinking leaders across industries to engage in real, solution-oriented conversations about the future of AI. As organizations navigate the complexity of adopting AI at scale, CGI is proud to serve as a trusted partner--helping clients move from experimentation to achieving business outcomes at scale. Events like Envision reflect our commitment to fostering collaborative innovation and unlocking measurable value through responsible AI," said Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

Envision 2025 initiated high-impact conversations among global technologists, clients, GCC leaders, and young tech professionals on the rapid advancements in AI. The discussions underscored that enterprises must not only evolve and adapt but also act with clarity and responsibility.

"As enterprises move beyond experimentation to full-scale AI adoption, AWS's partnership with CGI is helping organizations accelerate their transformation journeys through our combined strengths in cloud infrastructure, AI/ML capabilities, and deep industry expertise. Together, we're enabling customers to build resilient, scalable AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes while maintaining security and governance," said Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia.

"CGI Envision sparked meaningful conversations that bridged strategy and application. As the world moves rapidly toward real-time, intelligent operations, the responsible application of Agentic AI becomes increasingly critical. At CGI, we have embraced this evolution by integrating Agentic AI through our CGI DigiOps platform thus enabling proactive, autonomous, and intelligent service management. Events like Envision provide a powerful space to explore these shifts and collaboratively shape the future of AI-powered transformation," said Dr. Rahul Ghodke, Senior Vice President, CGI Global Technology Operations, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

The key takeaway for participants from Envision 2025 was clear: delivering meaningful outcomes with AI, requires more than just technology. It demands the right data, scalable operations, and skilled talent to create sustainable business value.

Read more about CGI's AI offerings and global alliances.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 93,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

cgi.com/newsroom

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746371/CGI.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)