Chai Kreative Gets Govt. Nod, Sets Bold Course in Media, EdTech and Publishing

New Delhi [India]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Chai Kreative, a start-up founded by media professional Kewal Kapoor, has been officially certified as a start-up by the Government of India. The company has also registered as a commercial publisher under ISBN, marking its entry into the publishing world alongside its core focus on advertising technology (ad tech), advertising, and educational technology (edutech). With a fresh approach to content creation and education, Chai Kreative aims to bring innovation and cultural depth to these industries.

Chai Kreative is committed to transforming education through AI-driven tools, localized Hindi-language content, teacher training, research, and surveys. It also aims to redefine advertising with creative storytelling techniques that engage and inspire audiences. As part of its publishing initiative, the company plans to release ten culturally rich books over the next two years, strengthening its role as a leader in meaningful content creation.

Kewal Kapoor, Founder of Chai Kreative, highlighted the need for better storytelling in both media and education. "Many content creators today lack the depth, research, and cultural awareness needed to produce meaningful work. Bollywood is struggling with a shortage of skilled writers, while education materials are often poorly translated, affecting students' learning experiences. Chai Kreative is here to change that by combining technology with cultural understanding to create impactful content."

Chai Kreative is headquartered in Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand to Indore within six months. The company is led by a team of experts from media, branding, and education, bringing a mix of experience and fresh ideas to its work. The start-up is actively collaborating with investors, educators, publishers, and other stakeholders to drive positive change in media and education.

The company's key initiatives include leveraging advanced advertising technologies to enhance brand storytelling, developing AI-driven tools and training programs to support educators, and publishing culturally rich books that reflect India's diverse narratives. With a flexible hybrid work model, Chai Kreative aims to create an environment where collaboration thrives across both physical and digital spaces.

By focusing on thoughtful, well-researched, and culturally relevant content, Chai Kreative is set to make a lasting impact on media, education, and advertising, shaping a more informed and engaged audience.

For inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: Office@chaikreative.com or contact@chaikreative.com

