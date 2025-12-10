Champion Infratech to Build Hyderabad's First Urban Crystal Lagoon Beach & Premier Entertainment Hub

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10: Champion Infratech, the Regional Master Development Partner for Crystal Lagoons®, has kicked off Hyderabad's 1st Urban Beach powered by Crystal Lagoons® and Champions Yacht Club. The project has received approvals from the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shree Revanth Reddy and the Tourism & Culture Department, Government of Telangana, to develop Hyderabad's first-ever Entertainment Hub featuring an iconic Urban Crystal Lagoon Beach at Bharath Future City.

This ₹850-crore flagship destination will position Hyderabad among the world's leading experiential cities--mirroring the success of global lagoon-powered destinations across Dubai, Miami and Orlando--while boosting tourism, lifestyle innovation, and large-scale economic activity. The approval, issued by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, reflects Telangana's decisive push toward next-generation tourism and infrastructure under the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30.

A Game-Changing Urban Destination

The project will introduce India's most advanced Crystal Lagoons® urban beach, integrated with entertainment, hospitality, retail, sports, and leisure districts--creating a high-footfall hub designed to attract millions annually. It anchors Bharath Future City as a future-ready tourism and lifestyle district, setting a national benchmark in sustainable recreational development.

Subhakar Rao Surapaneni,

Chairman, Champions Group highlighted:

"This is a milestone for Hyderabad and a proud moment for us. Telangana deserves world-class experiential infrastructure, and this Crystal Lagoon Beach Project will place Hyderabad firmly on the global map. This is not just a beach--it's a great investment that will energise tourism, real estate, hospitality and the experience economy while creating thousands of jobs. We are honoured by the Government's trust and excited to deliver a destination of international stature."

Alastair Sinclair,

Champion infratech Head of Sales & Global Partnerships - Crystal Lagoons® India Program:

"Crystal Lagoons has transformed cities across the world, and Hyderabad is perfectly positioned to join that league. The Telangana Government's vision and leadership have created the ideal environment for a project of this scale and global relevance. We look forward to collaborating closely with Champion Infratech to bring a sustainable, world-class entertainment hub to India."

Hemamalini Nidamanuri,

Managing Director, Champion Infratech said

"This is a strong endorsement of our capability and vision. Our integrated model--blending urban beach living, retail, entertainment and hospitality--will create an ecosystem that Indian cities have never experienced before. Telangana's proactive approach allows ambitious ideas to become reality, and we are committed to delivering a destination the State can showcase proudly on the world stage."

Champion Infratech will immediately begin coordination with Government departments on:

* Site planning and pre-feasibility

* Crystal Lagoons® concept and technical designs & DPR

* Approvals aligned with the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30

About Champion Infratech:

Champion Infratech, part of the global Champions Group ecosystem, is the Regional Master Development Partner for Crystal Lagoons® in India. The company aims to develop 100+ Beach Lagoon Cities across India, delivering world-class real estate, hospitality, recreation, and tourism destinations centered around sustainable blue-water lagoon technology.

