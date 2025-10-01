Champions Group Unveils ₹9,000 Crore Mega Beach Townships in Hosur & Sarjapur

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: Champions Group today announced the launch of two groundbreaking crystal lagoon beach townships - Champions Beach Valley in Hosur and Champions Beach City in Sarjapur - with a combined revenue potential of ₹9,000 crore. These visionary projects are poised to redefine India's real estate landscape by introducing world-class beach lagoon living to inland cities for the very first time.

Champions Beach Valley, Hosur - 100 Acres of Iconic Luxury

Spread across 100 acres, Champions Beach Valley is designed as a self-sustained luxury beach haven, complete with crystal lagoon-inspired homes, signature villas, branded serviced apartments, and curated plotted developments. With lush forests, rolling hills, and private lagoon beaches, the township offers a lifestyle that seamlessly blends nature, innovation, and luxury for discerning buyers across the globe.

Champions Beach City, Sarjapur - A Smart City by the Beach

In Bengaluru's thriving Sarjapur belt, Champions Beach City will span 25 acres with the first phase covering 10 lakh sq. ft. The community will feature studio to 3 BHK residences priced between ₹85 lakh and ₹2.95 crore, offering panoramic views of lagoons, greenscapes, and skyline horizons. Designed as a smart beachfront city, it integrates futuristic amenities, digital infrastructure, and vibrant lifestyle hubs.

India's First World-Class Private Beach Townships

For the first time in India, residents can enjoy exclusive lagoon access, private beach zones, luxury clubhouses, wellness retreats, and curated leisure experiences at a global scale - setting new benchmarks for urban luxury living.

"With Champions Beach Valley, we are not just building homes - we are creating a global lifestyle ecosystem in Tamil Nadu (bordering Karnataka). This project will stand as a beacon of innovation and redefine how luxury is experienced in India, far beyond traditional coastal destinations," said Hemamalini Nidamanuri, MD, Champion Infratech.

"With Champions Beach City, we are pioneering India's first smart waterfront city in Bengaluru's Sarjapur belt. This is not just a project - it's a statement of India's rise from #3 by GDP to #1 globally in the decade ahead redefining real estate and lifestyle innovation," said Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman, Champions Group.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)