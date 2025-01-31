Chandigarh's Rs. 2.73 Billion Development Projects: A Boon for Tricity Real Estate

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], January 31: Chandigarh's administration has unveiled ambitious development plans worth Rs 2.73 billion for FY 2025, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and boosting public amenities. Key initiatives include the construction of over 600 government housing units in sectors like 20, 43, and 46, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art Police Training Centre in Sarangpur at an estimated cost of Rs 980 million. These projects are expected to catalyze growth not just within Chandigarh but also in its satellite cities, Zirakpur, Mohali, and Panchkula, making the Tricity region a preferred destination for businesses and residents alike.

Mukul Bansal, Managing Director, Motiaz highlighted the long-term implications of such investments, saying, "This initiative by the Chandigarh administration is a testament to their vision for urban transformation. The new housing projects and infrastructure developments will set a benchmark for regional planning. For neighboring cities like Zirakpur, these developments bring opportunities for enhanced connectivity and surplus demand. We anticipate increased interest in residential and commercial real estate, as people and businesses look for quality spaces in Chandigarh's tricity. This is the kind of momentum the region needs to establish itself as a truly integrated urban ecosystem."

Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, Sushma Group, stressed the strategic benefits, stating, "The announced projects are not just about building infrastructure but about creating a framework for sustained growth. Chandigarh's focus on government housing and institutional facilities will ease pressure on existing infrastructure, allowing private real estate players to focus on creating innovative housing and commercial solutions. Mohali, with its robust IT sector and connectivity to Chandigarh, is poised to attract a younger, tech-savvy demographic, further fueling demand for well-planned developments. These investments lay the foundation for an inclusive, forward-looking Tricity region."

Piyush Kansal, Executive Director, Royale Estate Group, elaborated on the economic ripple effects, "With Chandigarh leading the way in infrastructure upgrades, the benefits will radiate across the Tricity region. Surrounding cities, in particular, stand to gain from its proximity to these developments, with increased demand for high-end residential projects and commercial spaces. These initiatives not only promise economic growth but also enhance the quality of life for residents. As developers, it gives us the opportunity to align our projects with the city's evolving aspirations and cater to a more discerning clientele."

Tejpreet Singh Gill, Managing Director, Gillco Group, emphasized the regional transformation, "The Rs 2.73 billion investment is a clear signal of the administration's commitment to holistic growth. Mohali, already a rising star in the real estate market, will benefit significantly from Chandigarh's infrastructure push. The improved road networks, enhanced public facilities, and focus on sustainability will make the Tricity region one of the most sought-after real estate destinations in North India. At Gillco, we are excited to contribute to this transformation by delivering high-quality developments that complement this growth story."

Chandigarh's bold infrastructure initiatives are set to position the Tricity region as a leading hub for urban living and business, bridging the gap between tier-1 and tier-2 cities while enhancing its overall appeal on the national real estate map.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)