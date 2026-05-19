Chandigarh Surgeon Performs 3,000th Successful Knee Surgery Using AI-Powered RoboLens Technology -- A National First

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], May 19: In a landmark achievement for Indian orthopedic medicine, Dr. Tarandeep Singh Gill, Director of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, has successfully completed over 3,000 knee surgeries using the proprietary RoboLens FT-3D Knee Resurfacing platform -- making him the highest-volume AI-assisted knee surgeon in India.

The RoboLens platform, conceptualized and developed by Dr. Gill himself, integrates Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning algorithms, and Augmented Reality (powered by Microsoft and Unity Engine) to create a 3D virtual model of every patient's knee before a single incision is made. This allows surgeons to plan and execute surgery with sub-millimeter precision, targeting only the damaged portion of the knee while preserving healthy bone and ligaments.

"We don't replace the knee. We restore it," says Dr. Gill. "Every knee is unique. AI allows us to treat it that way."

Unlike traditional total knee replacement, the FT-3D technique requires no drilling into the bone canal, which dramatically reduces post-operative pain, blood loss, and recovery time. Most patients walk within 24 hours and resume normal life within weeks.

This milestone is expected to draw national and international attention to Chandigarh-Mohali as a center of excellence in robotic and AI-driven orthopedic care.

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