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Home / Markets / News / Dividend, rights issue: ITC Hotels, 3 other stocks to remain in focus today

Dividend, rights issue: ITC Hotels, 3 other stocks to remain in focus today

ITC Hotels, GM Breweries, and Pearl Global Industries will turn ex-dividend on May 21, while AVG Logistics will trade ex-rights for its equity issue

Dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

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Dividend stocks, rights issue:  Shares of ITC Hotels, GM Breweries, and Pearl Global Industries are set to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session as the stocks will trade ex-date on May 21, 2026, for their respective corporate actions. Meanwhile, AVG Logistics will also trade ex-date for its rights issue, according to BSE data. 
Investors seeking to avail the benefits of these corporate actions must hold the shares before the ex-date, which, in this case, is May 21, 2026, for all four companies. The companies will determine eligible shareholders based on the record date fixed for the respective announcements. 
Among the companies, GM Breweries has announced the highest dividend payout, declaring a final dividend of ₹9 per share for its shareholders. The company has fixed May 21, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. 
 
Pearl Global Industries has also announced an interim dividend of ₹8.50 per share. The company has set May 21, 2026, as the record date for the same. 
ITC Hotels, meanwhile, has declared a dividend of ₹1 per share for its eligible shareholders. The company has also fixed May 21, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders entitled to receive the dividend. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
GM Breweries May 21, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹9 May 21, 2026
ITC Hotels May 21, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 May 21, 2026
Pearl Global Industries May 21, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹8.50 May 21, 2026
AVG Logistics May 21, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares May 21, 2026
 
Separately, AVG Logistics has announced that its board approved the issuance of up to 36,50,356 fully paid-up equity shares through a rights issue. The rights equity shares will be issued at a price of ₹145 per share, including a premium of ₹135 per share, aggregating up to ₹52.93 crore. 
The rights issue will be offered to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 8:33, meaning shareholders will be entitled to 8 rights equity shares for every 33 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date, Thursday, May 21, 2026. 

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Topics : dividend dividend income rights issue Stocks in focus share market Markets ITC Hotels

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

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