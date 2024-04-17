Charitable Foundation 'Amogh' to Organize Musical Event "Sur Samvaad" in Bengaluru to Raise Awareness on Autism During World Autism Month

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17: Amogh, a charitable foundation empowering young adults with special needs, is organizing 'Sur Samvaad'- a musical evening to commemorate World Autism Month. The event will take place from 4 PM onwards on April 19, 2024, Friday, at the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur, Bengaluru. The event will begin with an awareness interaction on Autism Spectrum led by Hema Jayaram, Co-founder, WeCAN- Autism Center. Classical singer Smt. Kruthi Vittal will be performing an immersive music concert, accompanied by Vittal Rangan on the violin and B S Prashanth on the mridangam. Those interested in attending the event can book their seats by visiting amoghtrust.com/event/autism-awareness-month/.

'Sur Samvaad' is set to attract music enthusiasts from across the city. Smt. Kruthi Vittal, who has showcased her exceptional talent in Indian Classical music on esteemed stages worldwide, will take center stage at the concert. Vittal Rangan, an acclaimed violinist with a decade-long career in music will be on the violin and B S Prashanth, who has performed with renowned artists in musical concerts, will be on the mridangam.

This event is organized by Amogh, a charitable foundation aiming to provide appropriate support to different segments of society, especially in areas of dignified living, life skills and work skills acquisition. World Autism Month focuses on increased understanding and acceptance of people with autism by fostering worldwide support and highlighting the contributions of individuals with autism. Amogh is marking this occasion by raising awareness on the importance of empowering people with autism.

Amogh was founded in 2012 by Jayashree Vaitheeswaran, Akhila Krishnamurthy, and Krishnamurthy M A.

Established as a result of the founders' deep commitment to empowering people with special needs, Amogh strives to provide an enabling environment to different segments with the goal of helping them fulfil their aspirations.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayashree Vaitheeswaran, Co-Founder & Managing Trustee, Amogh said, "Amogh is built on the premise that every human being dreams of a meaningful life and aspires for an environment that encourages each one to pursue one's personal vision, gain appreciation, and achieve recognition. With Amogh, every day is new, and every day is an enriching experience. Since its inception, Amogh has come a long way in enabling a positive environment for people with special needs and we are committed to pursuing our mission with the same passion in the years to come. We are delighted to be organizing 'Sur Samvaad'- an evening combining awareness on Autism and a grand musical concert."

You can choose to donate and support Amogh's existing and upcoming projects. To know more about Amogh and to donate, visit amoghtrust.com.

Amogh is a charitable foundation aiming to provide appropriate support to different segments of society, especially in areas of dignified living, life skills and work skills acquisition. Since its inception, Amogh has launched various projects to empower differently abled youngsters and adults. Amogh launched Project Deeksha in 2013, the organization's first initiative that aims to impart basic computer skills to differently abled children. Pragati Work Center, that helps trainees make progress in computer skills, was launched in 2014. Another significant initiative- Project Ananya, that helps youngsters become self-reliant by teaching them unique skills to aid their holistic development, was launched in 2016. Amogh's most recent project is 'Dream Weaves', an initiative that allows differently abled adults to express themselves artistically through weaving, which in turn improves their motor skills.

