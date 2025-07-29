Chetu Foundation Donates Seven Electric Meal Delivery Vehicles To Akshaya Patra To Help Feed 18,000 Schoolchildren Daily In India

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29: The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit organization of the global digital intelligence and software solutions provider Chetu, today announced the donation of seven fully electric meal delivery vehicles to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, a non-profit committed to ending classroom hunger in India. The initiative is a key part of both organizations' commitment to fighting child hunger while embracing environmentally responsible practices.

The Chetu Foundation and Akshaya Patra flagged off the seven electric vehicles (EVs) during a joint ceremony this month, attended by leadership from both foundations, employees, and members of the local community. These EVs now deliver healthy midday meals to thousands of schoolchildren across the Delhi-NCR region, all while reducing carbon emissions.

"At Chetu, we strongly believe that sustainable innovation and corporate social responsibility must go hand in hand," said Manish Kumar, HR Manager at Chetu. "These electric vehicles represent our commitment to nourishing young minds while protecting the planet."

"We are proud to support a mission that not only addresses child hunger but also embraces a greener future," added Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. "These EVs are a symbol of our dual focus--caring for our children and our planet. We look forward to deepening our impact through partnerships that create lasting and responsible change."

The EVs come equipped with specially designed compartments to preserve food quality, safety, and hygiene during transport. Each truck will make two trips daily, delivering 3,000 meals, feeding about 18,000 students, and totaling more than 4 million meals a year to schools in Delhi, Noida, and nearby regions.

"Chetu's support in adding more vehicles to our fleet has made a meaningful difference in our ability to serve more communities effectively. This is going to significantly help us in reaching our goal of feeding 3 million children every day by 2027. We're proud to have them as a partner in our mission and truly thankful for their generosity," said Navin Goel, CEO of the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA.

This collaboration highlights how innovation and compassion can work together to solve some of society's most pressing challenges. Through this initiative, both foundations aim to spark greater awareness around eco-friendly operations and the importance of inclusive nutrition for school-going children.

For more information about Chetu and the Chetu Foundation, please visit www.chetu.com and www.chetufoundation.org, respectively.

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. With over 2,800 experts worldwide, Chetu's India campus incudes three advanced development centres in Sector 63, Noida. Spanning more than 169,000 square feet, these state-of-the-art facilities offer an ideal setting for developers working on cutting-edge software solutions. In addition to a dedicated Training & Development Centre for recent technical graduates, the Noida campus features modern amenities--including gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs--that foster both professional growth and community. For more information and current career opportunities, please visit Chetu's Career Center.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." While the Foundation actively supports disaster recovery aid and humanitarian assistance, the main focus is the improvement of childhood wellbeing and education in the local communities around the world. To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit www.chetufoundation.org.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-355-6282

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)