Chevron India Celebrates ENGINE's First Year with New Bengaluru Hub

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Chevron India has inaugurated its new facility in Bengaluru's Bellandur tech corridor, marking one year of operations for its Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center (ENGINE).

* More than 1000 professionals have already joined Chevron ENGINE (Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center) to support Chevron's global projects and operations

* Spanning 312,000 sq. ft., ENGINE is a LEED-certified facility, designed to enhance collaboration for ENGINE's 'AI-first' workforce

The milestone reflects Chevron's commitment to advancing global energy solutions by leveraging India's deep and expansive talent and innovation ecosystem.

Located in RMZ Ecoworld and spanning 312,000 square feet, Chevron ENGINE is a state-of-the-art LEED-certified facility. Designed for collaboration, the center serves as a strategic technology hub by co-locating digital innovation experts with advanced domain engineering knowledge. Its AI-first workforce is focused on driving efficiency improvements through centralization and standardization of technical delivery.

"Chevron ENGINE is more than a workplace," said Akshay Sahni, Country Head, Chevron India. "It brings together India's talent and Chevron's global resources to meet today's energy challenges and build tomorrow's lower carbon energy system. From AI-powered technology solutions and robotics to holographic experience centers to digital twins of our complex processing facilities, we are transforming how work gets done. ENGINE is already supporting Chevron's global businesses - from subsurface modelling to complex processing facility performance monitoring - underpinned by a strong focus on AI and digital solutions. Chevron ENGINE is about scaling high impact technology solutions to deliver affordable, reliable and ever cleaner energy."

Since its launch in August 2024, Chevron ENGINE has hired over 1,000 professionals. This momentum underscores India's deep engineering and digital capabilities to develop cutting-edge solutions for the future of energy.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen, power generation for data centers, and emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available www.chevron.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792324/Akshay_Sahni_Country_Head_Chevron_India.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)