Chhavi Verg Shines at Miss Universe India, Wins Best National Costume and Hearts

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 25: Chhavi Verg, Miss Universe India winner, holds the highest Indian placement at Miss USA and is now the most successful NRI at Miss Universe India. During the competition, she also won the prestigious Best National Costume award. Chhavi is a renowned beauty queen, entrepreneur, speaker, life and business coach, and international model who has worked with global brands like L'Oreal, Adidas, and Emirates. Recently, she featured in a Warner Bros. coffee documentary filmed in Vietnam. At the recently concluded Miss Universe India contest, she captured the audience's hearts with her powerful answer on colorism, referencing Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous words: "One day may we not be judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character." She shared her personal journey as a dusky woman in a judgmental society, emphasizing that true beauty is found in character, resilience, and personal growth. Her response received thunderous applause and was considered the best of the night.

Her national costume, which won the Best National Costume award, was equally well-received. The theme, "The Colorful International Love of India," highlighted India's vibrant and diverse culture, rooted in tradition yet united in its diversity. The costume featured traditional Indian textiles on a hot pink base, symbolizing "desi" love--a unifying force across the nation. It represented everything from the artisans who craft simple pots to the grandeur of Indian weddings, and from India's oneness with the universe to the joyous celebration of Holi. The costume beautifully showcased India's international message of love and cultural richness, resonating deeply with Indians around the world.

Her co-contestants praised Chhavi for her inspiration, humility, and congeniality, while pageant fans worldwide crowned her the "queen of hearts." Many believed she was the strongest contender to bring home India's fourth Miss Universe crown. Chhavi's popularity and influence have soared, and the public eagerly awaits what she will do next.

