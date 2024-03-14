Child Help Foundation, a non-profit child centric organization celebrated its 13th Foundation Day

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Child Help Foundation (CHF), a Pan-India non-profit child-centric organisation, celebrated its 13th Foundation Day on 19th November, 2023. This is yet another milestone that the NGO has achieved with their dedication and hard work towards the upliftment of society.

Since its inception in 2010, the NGO has strived to provide the best healthcare for the underprivileged with a mission and vision to improve the overall health of adults and children across India. Later, they partnered with Filaantro, a crowdfunding platform to raise funds for the needy, which helped the NGO further in reaching out to more people across India and extending helping hands to many. The Foundation has made a positive impact on the lives of 46,58,052 people

In the last 13 years, Child Help Foundation has taken many other initiatives beyond healthcare to uplift the underprivileged and help them with basic needs like food, health, sanitisation and education. In the field of Skill development, the NGO has adopted Gulabi Goan a small village in Nashik and built a BazarHaat, it is a business hub for the villagers to generate employment for their living.

In healthcare, the NGO regularly organizes health camps for adults and children across India to take care of their basic healthcare needs. But apart from the regular health care priorities an initiative called 'Arogya Sadan' has been started, where patients battling a rare disease called Thalassemia can come and take shelter while undergoing medical treatment. Another big initiative was, in the beginning of 2023 on the occasion of World Ovarian Cancer Day, CHF organized a medical camp for health check-ups for women at Jahangir in Maharashtra and continued organizing such camps which helped thousands of ladies who couldn't afford such expensive check-ups regularly.

Another key initiative is creating Baby Feeding Centers at multiple hospitals, places of worship and railway stations in the states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is for providing lactating mothers with a hygienic and safe space to feed their children. This initiative has benefited around 1,03,855 mothers.

Child Help Foundation has done many remarkable and commendable work not only in the field of health but education as well. They have set up many tech-savvy workshops like Mini Science Centres in many schools in remote villages of Nagaland, Maharashtra and Odisha. The organization through many initiatives promoted girls' education and supported them and their families to get the best possible education. The organization has reached 13,333 children this year and brought a positive impact into their academic lives.

Speaking on the occasion of the 13th Foundation Day of Child Help Foundation and about the milestones achieved, Mr. Shaji Varghese, CEO of Child Help Foundation, said "I am extremely glad to see the enthusiasm and strides we made this year to reach out to the maximum number of needy in the country and give our bests support to give them a better life. We thank donors, staff, volunteers and the financial support provided to us by our corporate sponsors. I hope that Child Help Foundation will keep doing better work with each passing year, and achieve more milestones next year. We aim to reach out to a maximum number of people across India who need our help and make our mission stronger and more commendable. For the current year, the NGO has bigger plans to reach out to more people through various campaigns and activities planned in different parts of the country. The effort and intensity of the team will be much focused in 2024."

Zero Hunger Programme supported 25,67,257 people with daily meals in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana.

Child Help Foundation demonstrates a commitment to improving the health and well-being of children across the country. By supporting and supplementing government health initiatives, they make a significant and positive impact on the lives of countless children, ensuring a healthier and brighter future for the next generation.

The NGO has also won many awards for their successful campaigns and activities like Emergency Medical Support, Quality Education, Zero Hunger, Clean Water and Sanitation (WAS), Gender Equality, Humanitarian Relief, Life on Land, Life Below Water and Village Development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)