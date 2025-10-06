Chilean Prunes Nature's Gentle Support for Digestive Health

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: Prunes have long held a special place in traditional diets, and modern nutrition continues to reaffirm their natural benefits, particularly their proven effectiveness as a gentle, natural laxative.

This unique quality is due to two key components:

* Dietary Fibre (including pectin): Essential for supporting healthy digestion and promoting smooth intestinal transit.

* Sorbitol: A naturally occurring carbohydrate, also widely used as a sweetener in light products, that provides a mild laxative effect.

Research shows that the presence of sorbitol enhances digestive wellness, and when combined with the rich fibre content of prunes, the benefits are even greater. Together, they make prunes one of the most effective natural allies for maintaining regularity.

Chile's unique geography bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Antarctica, creates ideal climatic conditions for producing high-quality prunes. These prunes are grown with care and harvested to preserve their natural flavour, texture, and nutritional value.

"Prunes are among the simplest yet most powerful foods women can add to their daily diet. Just 4-5 prunes a day can go a long way in supporting bone strength, managing weight, and promoting smooth digestion. Their rich fibre content not only aids gut health but also helps curb cravings, making them a smart and wholesome choice," said Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean prunes remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or head to the grocery store and ask for Chilean prunes."

Their versatility, taste, and gut health benefits make them a must-have pantry staple.

