Chili's American Grill® Makes a Grand Debut in Ludhiana

BusinessWire India

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 28: Chili's American Grill® is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest restaurant at Sunview Plaza in Ludhiana. This marks the 21st Chili's location in India under Trimex Foods Private Limited, and the 22nd across India and Sri Lanka.

Situated in the bustling Sunview Plaza, Chili's brings America's favorite casual dining experience to the heart of Ludhiana. The new restaurant offers seating for 144 guests, featuring both indoor and outdoor options, where patrons can enjoy their favorite Tex-Mex dishes in a vibrant atmosphere.

The restaurant's design blends contemporary and industrial elements, with charming brickwork and sleek metal frames that create a warm and inviting ambiance.

Chili's Ludhiana welcomes guests from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., offering a flavorful menu of Tex-Mex favorites, from sizzling fajitas to handcrafted Big Mouth burgers. Diners can indulge in signature dishes accompanied by refreshing mocktails and fresh juices, all for an affordable price of just Rs. 1200 for two people.

With Trimex Foods Private Limited driving Chili's expansion in the region, Chili's is set to become a favorite dining destination in Ludhiana. Follow Chili's India on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/chilis.in) for updates and promotions, and experience the excitement of Tex-Mex cuisine at Sunview Plaza, Ludhiana.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)