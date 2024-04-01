Chintamanis Celebrates The Successful Culmination of Phase 1, Marks a Milestone of Wishfull Living Along the Newly Inaugurated Dwarka Expressway

ATK

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 1: Chintamanis, the epitome of luxury in real estate, is delighted to declare the successful culmination of Phase 1 of their esteemed project nestled along the newly christened lifeline of the NCR Region - the Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon. This has proven the capability of Chintamanis' dedication to the ethos of Wishfull Living. The directors of Chintamanis - Mr Vikas Dua, Mrs Neha Shalini Dua, Mr Pankaj Hans, Mr Amarjeet Singh Dhillon- have surpassed the aspirations of both patrons and partners alike with the astounding execution of Chintamanis Phase 1.

The closure of phase 1 in Chintamanis' Wishfull Living Campaign marks a significant milestone, particularly due to its strategic location along the Dwarka Expressway. Positioned with direct entry and exit from this vital artery of Delhi NCR, Chintamanis stands at the heart of a prime location. Chintamanis' ability to capitalize on this strategic location offers a promising vision for a vibrant and thriving community.

With Phase 1, Chintamanis has delivered luxury living by bringing impeccably designed 3-4BHK suites to life, seamlessly blending sophistication, comfort, and convenience. Chintamanis takes immense pride in its extensive construction assets that hold the clients awestruck. Some of the most loved features are inclusive of the state-of-the-art facilities, premium amenities, and innovative design elements. From 12-ft villa-like ceilings to the use of Italian marble and vastu-optimized suites- every aspect of Chintamanis' construction glistens as unique and esteemed in the industry.

Moreover, Chintamanis is thrilled to announce that Phase 1 is proceeding as planned, ensuring that homeowners will soon receive the keys to their dream homes. The eagerly awaited moment of possession is on the horizon, bringing happiness and fulfilment to all involved.

The Directors of Chintamanis stated -

"[Chintamanis] extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of our project. From our esteemed board members and dedicated stakeholders to the tireless construction teams, dedicated Consultants, PR professionals, and valued partners, your unwavering support has been instrumental in bringing our vision of Wishful Living to fruition. Most importantly, we thank our clients for their unwavering trust and appreciation, which has made this project a resounding success."

On this occasion, Chintamanis would also like to share a remarkable honour that was bestowed upon the women, two of the most important pillars of the Chintamanis. Mrs Neha Dua, Director, Chintamanis, and Ms Aashi Dua, the Promoter and Chief Marketing officer of Chintamanis were to be recognized for their exemplary leadership and outstanding achievements in the real estate sector.

The two phenomenal women received the prestigious "Best Architectural Design for Luxury Group Housing Project" award on the occasion of Women's Day, in Malaysia. Mrs Neha Dua, Director, Chintamanis, and Ms Aashi Dua, the Promoter and Chief Marketing officer of Chintamanis, have been instrumental in shaping the company's vision and spearheading innovative initiatives that have propelled Chintamanis to the forefront of the luxury real estate market.

Chintamanis, under the visionary leadership of women like Neha Dua and Aashi Dua, epitomizes excellence in real estate development. With a portfolio spanning 10 projects and over 5000 satisfied residents, Chintamanis sets itself as the leading force in creating luxurious living spaces. Beyond mere structures, Chintamanis creates elite communities where a sense of belonging and well-being is nurtured.

As Chintamanis celebrate the closure of yet another successful delivery- Phase 1 of the Wishfull Campaign, Chintamanis remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, continuing to shape the future of luxury real estate!

With Phase 2 on the horizon, Chintamanis is set to surpass the benchmark they have established. Our magnificent clubhouse that sprawls over 25,000 square feet in phase 1 will now expand to an astounding 75,000 square feet. The lush green landscapes, which already stretched across 55,000 square feet will blossom into a breathtaking 175,000 square feet of tranquility and serenity!

But hold onto your seats because this is just a teaser of what's in store! With Phase 2 still under wraps, one can only imagine the extraordinary plans we have in mind to elevate your living experience to unimaginable heights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)