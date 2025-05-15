Chintamanis Group Sets a New Benchmark in Timeless Luxury Living

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 15: Amidst the ever-evolving landscape of Indian real estate, Chintamanis Group is emerging as a name that embodies timeless elegance, ethical standards and visionary luxury. At the heart of this remarkable journey is Mr. Vikas Dua, a visionary leader, ethical entrepreneur, and respected stalwart of the industry whose commitment to excellence has set new standards across the sector.

With over two decades of illustrious experience, Mr. Dua has not only built structures but has crafted legacies. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, he earned top distinctions during his academic tenure in London, one of the world's most competitive and prestigious financial hubs. But even as he scaled academic heights early in life, Mr. Dua always envisioned something greater--something that transcended balance sheets and built enduring value for society.

Returning to India with a dream and a mission, Mr. Dua entered the real estate sector with a purpose--to redefine the way homes are designed, delivered, and lived in. His initial work on high-impact government infrastructure projects across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi's IGI Airport equipped him with deep-rooted technical knowledge and strategic foresight.

In 2007, he laid the foundation for Oxirich Group, a brand that quickly gained repute for quality, trust, and timely delivery. In its early years, Oxirich was focused on affordable and accessible housing, catering to the growing needs of middle-income families with honesty and efficiency. Under his leadership, Mr. Dua successfully delivered 8 residential projects that were both practical and thoughtfully designed, earning trust and goodwill from thousands of homeowners.The journey reached a milestone in 2014-15, with the celebrated launch of Oxirich Avenue in Indirapuram--a bold foray into the luxury segment. The project not only elevated the brand's stature but also marked Mr. Dua's transition from affordable housing to timeless luxury development, where quality, design, and lifestyle converge.

What sets Mr. Dua apart is not just his achievements, but the values that underpin them. With a zero-litigation track record, he has earned the rare and honorable title of "North India's Most Ethical Builder", a recognition conferred by the Minister of State from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)--a testament to his unwavering integrity and distinguished leadership in an industry often challenged by ethical scrutiny.

In a defining moment of purpose and spiritual evolution, Mr. Dua transitioned from Oxirich to Chintamanis, a name inspired and blessed by the world renowned spiritual guru Shri Prashant Sagar Ji Maharaj, who urged him to embrace the name as a symbol of divine fulfillment. "Chintamanis", meaning the wish-fulfilling jewel of the gods, a name rich in auspiciousness, divine grace, and purpose. For Mr. Dua, this was more than a rebranding; it was a higher calling to build homes that nurture the soul while elevating lifestyles.In 2022, Mr. Dua elevated this vision further by launching a flagship luxury project on the Dwarka Expressway, in partnership with industry luminaries Mr. Amarjeet Singh Dhillon and Mr. Pankaj Hans. This milestone not only marked a new chapter in premium real estate but firmly established Chintamanis as a brand of elegance, heritage, and innovation.

"Chintamanis is not just about homes--it's about building a timeless way of life, rooted in grace and guided by values," said Mr. Vikas Dua, Founder & Director. "We are here to create more than architecture--we're here to craft legacy."

Carrying forward this legacy is the dynamic second-generation leadership of Ms. Aashi Dua, Executive Director of Chintamanis. A lawyer by qualification with a dual degree in law and business, Ms. Dua brings a rare blend of legal acumen, strategic thinking, and emotional intelligence to the brand. She represents the modern face of Chintamanis, where tradition meets innovation, shaping a future that is both responsible and aspirational.

"At Chintamanis, we don't just build homes; we create soulful experiences that reflect how people aspire to live, feel, and belong," shares Ms. Aashi Dua, Executive Director of Chintamanis. "Luxury today is deeply personal--it's not just what you see, but how you experience it. True luxury lies in living with purpose, where sustainability, innovation, and conscious design come together to create spaces that are as responsible as they are beautiful."

With a 2.4 million sq. ft. portfolio delivered, 1.6 million sq. ft. under development, and a land bank of 3.6 million sq. ft., Chintamanis continues to grow with its eyes on quality, its heart in the right place, and its legacy built on the rock-solid foundation of Mr. Vikas Dua's vision and values.

