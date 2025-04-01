Chitkara University Confers Honorary Doctorate on Joy Alukkas for Entrepreneurial Excellence

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], April 1: Chitkara University confers Joy Alukkas with the degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) for his exemplary contributions to modernising the Indian Jewellery business globally, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. A special convocation ceremony was held at the esteemed university to honour Joy Alukkas' accomplishments and his commitment to social and community welfare. The ceremony was attended by Chancellor Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Cavita Taragi, esteemed faculty, university officials, and distinguished guests, marking a significant milestone for both the university and the Joyalukkas Group.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, emphasized the importance of the occasion, stating, "It is with great pride that we confer the Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) degree upon Joy Alukkas. His career exemplifies the power of visionary leadership in shaping not only industries but entire communities." After the ceremony, Joy Alukkas interacted with the students and faculty and spoke on the intersection of entrepreneurship and social responsibility. Following the ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Chitkara University and Joy Alukkas, further solidifying the university's position as a leading academic institution committed to cultivating a culture of excellence, research, and community engagement.

Joy Alukkas has transformed the Indian jewellery retail business globally. As Chairman and Managing Director of the Joyalukkas Group, he has built an empire that spans 12 countries. In 1987, he set up his first jewellery showroom in the UAE, today Joyalukkas is a household name in many countries around the world. Joyalukkas jewellery currently runs over 175 showrooms across 12 countries and is one of the largest single-owner jewellery retail chains in the world.

Beyond jewellery, Joy Alukkas' has expanded his footprint to other categories, which includes, Money Exchange - Joyalukkas Exchange, Fashion & Lifestyle - Jolly Silks and Realty -Joyalukkas Lifestyle Developers. He has received many personal recognitions like the Forbes World's Billionaires List, Forbes India's Richest List, the Business Excellence Award, the Dubai Quality Award and more. Through the Joyalukkas Foundation, he has spearheaded numerous initiatives, including disaster relief efforts and the 'Joy of Hope' scholarship program.

Joy Alukkas' exciting journey of resilience and determination is chronicled in his bestselling autobiography 'Spreading Joy'.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is one of the top private institutions in India with NAAC A+ accreditation. Known for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation across various disciplines, the university offers a wide array of programs that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in a global landscape

