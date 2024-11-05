Cholan Tours Unveils a Bold New Identity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Founded two decades ago in South India, Cholan Tours began as a modest travel agency under the brand South Tourism https://www.southtourism.in/ Initially focusing on curating memorable experiences within Southern India, the agency quickly gained a reputation for its quality service, meticulous attention to detail, and dedication to customer satisfaction. These principles helped Cholan Tours evolve into a prominent destination management company recognized nationwide.

As demand grew, satisfied clients began requesting travel services beyond South India. In response, Cholan Tours expanded its offerings across the country, launching the Indian Panorama brand https://www.indianpanorama.in/ to provide customized tours throughout both Northern and Southern India. This enabled travellers to explore the diverse cultural landscape of India--from the serene Himalayan sanctuaries to the lush backwaters of Kerala--ensuring that every trip was immersive and unforgettable.

By 2010, Cholan Tours officially registered as Cholan Tours Pvt. Ltd., https://www.cholantours.com/ marking its transformation from a regional expert to a leading national player in the travel industry. The name "Cholan" reflects the company's deep connection to the legacy of the Chola dynasty, a South Asian empire known for exploration, innovation, and cultural exchange. This heritage inspires the company's commitment to crafting journeys that embody discovery and cultural appreciation.

With extensive expertise and a vast network across India, Cholan Tours offers seamless travel solutions. From luxury accommodations and transportation to expert-guided tours, every aspect of a client's journey is carefully planned. The company's goal is to create transformative travel experiences that foster lifelong memories through authentic and meaningful encounters with India's rich cultural heritage.

In the latest phase of its evolution, Cholan Tours has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, featuring a new logo and tagline: "Crafting Journeys, Creating Memories." The logo symbolizes the company's values, heritage, and commitment to excellence through various meaningful elements:

-The Eagle: Positioned in a landing posture, it symbolizes strength, vision, and exploration, reflecting the company's spirit of adventure. Known for long journeys, the eagle embodies Cholan Tours' mission to provide extraordinary travel experiences while staying connected to cultural roots.

- The Flame Crest: This element represents passion, prosperity, and wisdom--qualities that drive the company forward. It highlights travel as a transformative experience, offering personal growth and cherished memories.

- The Arrow-shaped Beak: Signifying agility and adaptability, this design element emphasizes the company's ability to evolve and thrive in an ever-changing industry, while continuing to meet high service standards.

-The S-shaped Road on the Wing: This road signifies that all paths lead to Cholan Tours, reflecting the beauty of travel as a thoughtfully planned, seamless journey.

- Seven Feathers on the Wing: Each feather represents a core value: Integrity, Passion, Excellence, Innovation, Loyalty, Creativity, and Collaboration--principles that guide Cholan Tours in delivering exceptional service.

- The Globe-shaped Body: The eagle's body integrates the shape of a globe and the letter 'C,' symbolizing the company's global outlook combined with its Indian roots.

These elements form a crown above the Cholan Tours name, signifying the prestige and trust the company holds within the travel industry. Together, the design reflects the company's mission to inspire, engage, and create unforgettable journeys for travellers.

Cholan Tours' brand redesign represents a significant moment, reinforcing the company's dedication to customer satisfaction, innovation, and excellence. As the company grows, it stays committed to providing world-class, personalised travel experiences, ranging from intimate South Indian explorations to all-India journeys.

The new logo and tagline reflect the company's objective of promoting immersive and authentic travel experiences. Cholan Tours invites travellers to join in on this exciting evolution, guaranteeing one-of-a-kind experiences that inspire and foster long-term happiness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)