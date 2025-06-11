Cipla Health launches a new campaign for Cipladine with Neena Gupta as brand ambassador

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Cipla Health, a leading player in consumer healthcare, announced the launch of its latest campaign, 'Cipladine - Aapka Fast Aid Expert', featuring acclaimed actress Neena Gupta as the brand ambassador. The campaign reinforces Cipladine's positioning as India's No.1 trusted solution for cuts, wounds, burns, and infections -- delivering fast and effective healing when it matters most.

In a world where every second counts, everyday injuries like cuts, burns, and wounds can disrupt a person's journey towards new experiences. Consumers seek a quick-acting reliable solution that empowers them to get back to their daily lives without delay. Backed by its Povidone Iodine (PVPI) formula, Cipladine is proven to stay longer on the skin, penetrate deeper, and start acting within just 30 seconds, making it not just a first aid but true Fast Aid Expert. [1]

Commenting on the campaign, Shivam Puri, MD & CEO, Cipla Health Ltd. said, "Cipladine has long been a trusted name in first aid, making it India's No. 1 antiseptic ointment. With our new 'Fast Aid' campaign, we're redefining timely care, delivering quick, effective relief when it's needed most. This latest narrative reaffirms Cipladine's place as a household essential, trusted across both urban and rural India. We're delighted to have Neena Gupta bring her authenticity and wide appeal to help take this message forward."

Conceptulised by Lowe Lintas, the new campaign creatively brings the 'fast action' benefit of Cipladine to life through a series of films featuring Neena Gupta and Shashie Verma. In these quirky and relatable stories, Neena, a meticulous and quick-witted character, is often seen outpacing her slow, laid-back assistant, echoing Cipladine's rapid action on wounds.

Neena Gupta, Actress & Brand Ambassador, shared her excitement about the association, saying, "As someone who believes in tackling life head-on, I love the idea of being associated with a product that does the same. Cipladine is quick, reliable, and versatile, it reminds me of the kind of roles I enjoy doing. Being a part of this campaign was a delightful experience."

Sharing his thoughts, Subramanyeswar S. Group CEO - India & Chief Strategy Officer - APAC, MullenLowe Global said, "Cipladine has long held the leadership position in its category, but true leadership lies not in maintaining the status quo, it lies in continuously raising the bar. We asked ourselves: how can a leader lead even more distinctively? The answer emerged in a powerful insight - speed - a critical need in first aid. That's when we reimagined Cipladine not just as a product, but as a solution--a FASTAID EXPERT in the world of FIRSTAID solutions."

Sarvesh Raikar, President (Creative), Lowe Lintas added, "The category of first aid solutions has been quite predictable in its problem-solution communication approach. We needed to break the clutter with a fresh tone of voice. The idea of an ultra-efficient boss and her quests to set things right without wasting time served as a perfect backdrop to launch our refreshed brand idea - to move from 'FIRST-AID to 'FAST-AID' Expert. The chronicles of Neena Gupta and her secretary Sashi Verma, directed by the national-award winning director Vivek Dubey, effortlessly bring alive our new narrative of speed, while also bringing a smile on the viewers faces."

The campaign is now live across TV, digital, print, OOH and trade visibility assets, to ensure maximum reach and engagement.

Agency Credits:

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Creative: Sarvesh Raikar, Ninad Gawhankar, Prashant Pawar

Servicing: Adhideb Ghosh, Jonita Quadros, Nisha Jaffer

Planning: Shipra Chinchankar

Production House: Thunder Films

Director: Vivek Dubey

Client Credits:

Marketing Team

Category Director: Abhiroop Chatterjea

Marketing Managers: Trishna Shah, Kunal Mehta

About Cipla Health Limited:

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20 brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials).

Source:

[1]Cipladine Contains Povidone Iodine And It Acts On Microbes Infecting Wounds. Lachapelle JM, Et Al. Clin. Pract. (2013) 105(5), 573-592

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658055/5252537/Cipla_Health_Logo.jpg

