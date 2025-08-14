CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur deepens public health role with sustained community outreach in Rajasthan

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 14: In a city where non-communicable diseases are steadily rising and awareness often trails behind medical need, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, appears to be quietly reshaping how healthcare engages with the public -- not just inside its ICUs and operating rooms, but also out in parks, auditoriums, school halls, and local radio airwaves.

Over the past six months, the hospital has broadened its footprint beyond clinical care, running a range of initiatives aimed at preventive health, early diagnosis, and everyday well-being -- part of a growing shift in India's private healthcare space toward more sustained community engagement.

From holding free health camps and community talks to creating localised radio campaigns in Hindi, the hospital's approach has leaned less on large-scale media spends and more on person-to-person contact -- meeting people where they are, whether that's in pensioner colonies, office canteens, or early morning walkers' groups.

Building awareness, bit by bit

Over 40 community health talks have been conducted in the last half-year alone, and hospital data shows that many of them were at RWAs, PSU offices, schools, and small businesses. Topics included the early warning signs of cardiac issues, understanding lifestyle-related cancers, and demystifying lesser-understood concerns like sleep apnea etc.

Doctors conducting these sessions take questions directly from participants, many of whom may not have visited a hospital before. Many of the talks are timed with relevant global or national health days, which adds context and makes it easier to draw attention. On World Cancer Day and Mother's Day, for instance, awareness sessions focused on women's health, breast cancer myths, and the importance of preventive health checks.

Health messaging on air

In a state where local radio remains an influential medium for daily information, the hospital has used on-air campaigns to widen its message. On radio, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur ran a liver health series titled "Jaani Liver", aimed at educating listeners on fatty liver, hepatitis, and alcohol-related damage.

Another programme, "Kidney Ka RJ", took on the growing issue of chronic kidney disease -- a condition that often goes undetected in its early stages. The tone across these shows was conversational, not clinical, blending basic education with real-life scenarios.

One of the more hard-hitting campaigns was "Dhuandhaar Paari Ki Samaapti" -- a tobacco cessation series designed to coincide with No Tobacco Day. Through short episodes and interviews, the campaign focused on both the physical and emotional effects of tobacco use, and the support available for those trying to quit. These efforts, though not new, reflect a more consistent and hyperlocal model of outreach -- one the local community has begun to notice.

Prevention on the ground

The hospital's preventive care push has also included a series of free health camps. In over 25 locations across Jaipur and surrounding areas, medical teams have provided basic screenings -- for blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, and in some cases, ECGs and liver/kidney function checks. Such camps serve two purposes: offering low-barrier access to initial screening, and encouraging attendees to follow up with regular medical care.

On the environmental front, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur marked World Environment Day with a sapling plantation drive and distribution of reusable cotton bags. The message was simple but relevant: public health and environmental health are increasingly interlinked.

The hospital also organised a walkathon to promote the benefits of regular physical activity. In another effort tied to World Yoga Day, it hosted a 7-day yoga event across city parks, community spaces, and the hospital campus, drawing participation from over 2,500 people -- ranging from students to senior citizens.

Looking ahead: a community run for heart health

Later this year, on September 21, the hospital will conduct the third edition of its flagship public health event -- Run for Heart, held in observance of World Heart Day. The event, which draws over a thousand participants annually, is expected to feature three categories: a 3 km fun run, and 5 km and 10 km timed runs.

Shaping perception, slowly but steadily

While public-private partnerships and policy-level interventions often dominate headlines, much of the slow, grassroots-level shift in health awareness tends to happen through quieter efforts like these -- layered over time, embedded in local culture, and shaped more by trust than by branding.

In Jaipur, where access to modern healthcare has improved but awareness gaps still persist, particularly in preventive care and early diagnosis, CK Birla Hospital's approach may be helping narrow the divide.

Technology driving advanced care

Alongside its community initiatives, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur continues to strengthen its role as a centre for advanced medical technology. The hospital offers high-end robotic surgery for soft tissue procedures in gynaecology, urology, and general surgery, performed by an experienced team of specialists. These robotic-assisted procedures are minimally invasive and highly precise, offering significant patient benefits such as minimal blood loss, reduced post-operative pain and discomfort, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times -- helping patients return to their daily lives sooner.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)