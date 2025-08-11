Clarivate Reveals Winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 11: Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2025 in Mumbai, India. A total of 13 companies, 12 in India and one in Sri Lanka, received this award for their leadership in technology research and innovation in the region.

The award methodology mirrors that of the annual Top 100 Global Innovators from Clarivate. The Top 100 Global Innovators report uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power.

Nicholas Mason, Head of Intellectual Property, South Asia Pacific, Clarivate, said: "South Asia is experiencing a surge in innovation across various sectors, driven by a combination of factors like digital transformation, a growing focus on regional collaboration, and a push for sustainable development. Clarivate is committed to working closely with our customers to transform their work and contribute to the region's progress."

