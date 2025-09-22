Cleartrip Unveils Unmissable Festive Travel Deals for The Big Billion Days 2025

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, today announced a series of exciting travel offers for the Big Billion Days (BBD) 2025. Under the campaign #PricesJoKarDeSabkiChutti, Cleartrip aims to encourage customers to travel more by providing exciting value deals this festive season. With specially curated limited-time offers, a wider selection of hotels, and additional savings on value-added services, Cleartrip is making it easier for travellers across India to plan and book their holiday getaways.

Your window to Travel with Cleartrip:

About Cleartrip

Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd., a Flipkart company, has emerged as India's fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip. Cleartrip recently emerged as the no. 2 OTA player as per a study by VIDEC. With an aggressive plan to emerge as a leading innovator in the industry, Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions. With industry-first offerings including ClearChoice Plus and ClearChoice Max, Cleartrip has a clear vision to provide innovative solutions in the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights, hotels, and buses, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering its customers convenience, choice, competitive prices, and premium content.

