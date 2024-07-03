Climeto Successfully Registered Voluntary Plastic Credit Project. Achieves Milestone as First Indian Consultancy to register & sell credit at USD 500/MT

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 3: In a pioneering move towards environmental sustainability, Climeto Sustainable Services Pvt Ltd has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian environment and Climate Change consulting company to successfully register and obtain accreditation for a Voluntary Plastic Credit project under global standards with PCX. This groundbreaking initiative marks a pivotal moment in the global fight against plastic pollution and also Climeto to became the largest number of Plastic Credit Project Developer company in India.

The Voluntary Plastic Credit project, accredited both in India and Nigeria, aims to incentivize the reduction and proper disposal of plastic waste through a structured credit system. Under this initiative, companies and organizations earn credits for every ton of plastic waste they prevent from entering the environment and through proper collection and recycling. These credits are then sold at a rate of USD 500 per credit, reflecting the market's recognition of efforts to combat plastic pollution.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful registration and accreditation of our Voluntary Plastic Credit project," stated both Keshav Bhootda and Devesh Malu Directors of Climeto Sustainable Services Pvt Ltd. "This achievement underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and our mission to drive tangible change in how we manage plastic waste globally."

The accreditation process involved rigorous assessments, 3rd party validation and verification and adherence to stringent criteria set forth by global standards bodies, ensuring transparency and accountability in the management and issuance of plastic credits. By achieving accreditation in both India and Nigeria, Climeto Sustainable Services Pvt Ltd has positioned itself as a leader in the Climate Change and environment consulting sector, setting a precedent for other companies to follow suit.

The sale of these credits at USD 500 per MT not only provides financial incentives for sustainable practices but also fosters a circular economy approach to plastic waste management. Companies purchasing these credits not only offset their plastic footprint and become Plastic Neutral but also contribute to initiatives that promote cleaner and healthier environments worldwide.

As concerns over plastic pollution continue to escalate globally, initiatives like Climeto Sustainable Services Pvt Ltd's Voluntary Plastic Credit project represent a crucial step forward in mitigating environmental impact and driving positive change. With this milestone, Climeto not only demonstrates leadership but also inspires others to adopt innovative solutions towards a sustainable future.

For further information on Climeto's Voluntary Plastic Credit project and its impact on environmental sustainability, please visit www.climeto.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)