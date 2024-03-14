Coca-Cola brings 'Coca-Cola Foodmarks,' a unique global property in India with the magic of Raj Kapoor's legacy

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 14: Coca-Cola India is thrilled to announce the launch of Coca-Cola Foodmarks in India, under its 'A Recipe for Magic' global campaign. Inspired by culture and created with the Real Magic of Coca-Cola, 'Coca-Cola Foodmarks' celebrates global 'food landmarks'. These are destinations and experiences with a recipe of three key ingredients: the perfect moment, the perfect meal and an ice-cold Coca-Cola.

As its global rollout, the launch event in India was held at Embassy restaurant, an iconic standout in Connaught Place in Delhi which brought the attendees back to the pivotal time of Hindi Cinema. It was graced by renowned Bollywood personalities, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, who honored the legendary Raj Kapoor. The highlight was the timeless photograph of two icons, Raj Kapoor and bottle of Coke, both in one frame.

The experience recreated Raj Kapoor's on-set meal moments, inviting people to enter the golden age of Bollywood, the 1950s, through an immersive film set with tech forward interactive moments using A.I. From filmy decor to special photo backdrops, stardom posters to a musical stairway, guests were treated to an interactive Coca-Cola experience. A regal entry by the Kapoor stars in vintage cars added to the overall charm of the evening. Local influencers and dignitaries were also present to experience the magic of Coca-Cola Foodmarks.

The event spotlighted Raj Kapoor's beloved Dal Makhani paired with ice-cold Coca-Cola, paying homage to his timeless tastes and traditions. This pairing will live on as part of the menu at The Embassy in New Delhi and guests coming to restaurant can try this as an offering.

"We are thrilled to introduce Coca-Cola Foodmarks in India, a country known for its rich culinary heritage and vibrant food culture," said Kaushik Prasad, Senior Director - Marketing, Coca-Cola INSWA. "Coca-Cola Foodmarks embodies the essence of Coke that is to spread Real Magic of shared moments, cultural nuances and culinary excellence. We are excited to bring this experience offering patrons an opportunity to savor flavors while creating lasting memories."

As part of the campaign, Coca-Cola will debut immersive, in-person experiences around the world, showcasing unique experiences, each inspired by an iconic cultural moment. From the time Marilyn Monroe was photographed enjoying a hot dog and a Coca-Cola from a New York City food cart to scenes captured in the Hong Kong film The God of Cookery, Coca-Cola will bring to life the diversity--and unity--of their Recipes for Magic.

About The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life', offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and juice beverages. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee and organic green tea based beverage- Honest Tea amongst its range of coffee and Tea. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

