Coca-Cola Ignites Diwali Celebrations with Unique Personalized AI-Generated Wish Cards

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 10: This Diwali, Coca-Cola proudly introduces a pioneering fusion of art and technology; bringing an exciting development to help consumers send customised wishes to their near and dear ones. Harnessing the incredible capabilities of Open AI's DALL-E and GPT-4 models, this festive season wish love and light to friends and family with magical Diwali greetings on www.createrealmagic.com.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Coca-Cola has always been a part of consumers' cherished celebrations and this year they're bringing an innovative way to create personalised Diwali wishes. Imagine a wish card that's as quintessential and vibrant as this festival of light, one that blends tradition with innovation and leaves behind the conventional messages. From wish cards adorned with colourful diyas to quirky auto-rickshaws - a classic symbol of Indian markets, from Coca-Cola's iconic cans and bottles, to colourful rangolis, consumers can create a masterpiece that encapsulates the heart of India's Diwali. The campaign is active across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Global Head of Generative AI at Coca-Cola, Pratik Thakar, said, "We, at Coca-Cola are connecting the dots between culture, creativity and technology. Create Real Magic platform invites consumers to use AI for crafting original artwork using iconic creative elements from the Coca-Cola archives. In India, #MagicWaaliDiwali wish cards are a perfect way for us to celebrate people and culture using AI. We are humble but iconic, real yet magical and our latest Diwali campaign is a testament of the same."

Commenting on the campaign, Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing & Experiences, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said, "The 'Create Real Magic' platform beautifully weaves in technology, intelligence, art, culture, and the Coca-Cola brand philosophy. Contextualized to Diwali, the platform is a creative playground for fans to create and express their emotions during the festivities. With this, one can send a unique & personalized wish to each of their friends. OpenAI's DALL-E and GPT-4 have made the experience simple, interactive, intuitive, and truly magical for our fans."

Brad Lightcap, COO, OpenAI, said, "It's remarkable to see the innovative spirit of Coca-Cola come alive through the use of DALL*E and GPT-4. The Create Real Magic platform not only resonates with the joy of the Diwali season, but also showcases a delightful fusion of technology and creativity. It's heartwarming to see how our AI models have played a role in adding to the festivities, making the campaign truly memorable.

This year, don't forward the same messages and season's greetings and create a one-of-a-kind Diwali wish card, powered by AI. Embrace tradition and celebrate #MagicWaaliDiwali by being unapologetically YOU. The best creations will be proudly displayed on prominent digital billboards in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, with due credits.

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)