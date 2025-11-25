COINS IT Partner Summit 2025 Unveils Power-Packed Agenda with Global Brands; Rajiv Makhni to Lead "The Big Debate"

VMPL

Goa [India], November 25: The COINS IT Partner Summit, one of India's most influential gatherings for the IT channel ecosystem, is set to return with a high-energy fifth edition in Goa. This year's summit will bring together top IT brand leaders, national distributors, innovators, technology evangelists, Influencers, and India's most powerful IT partners for two days of insights, collaboration, and celebration. The summit will be held at Novotel Dona Sylvia, South Goa, in an exclusive invite-only format.

Featuring leading technology giants, the summit will spotlight the latest innovations, business growth opportunities, and channel strategies that will shape India's tech landscape in 2025 and beyond.

Rajiv Makhni to Lead 'The Big Debate' - A Power Panel Shaping the Future of Indian IT

A major highlight of this year's summit will be "The Big Debate", a high-impact, no-filter panel discussion moderated by India's most trusted tech voice -- Rajiv Makhni. Designed to spark honest discussions, bold ideas, and future-ready perspectives, this debate will bring industry decision-makers and thought leaders face-to-face to address the most urgent questions of the IT ecosystem.

"COINS brings together the real powerhouses of India's IT ecosystem -- the brands, the builders, the distributors, the innovators and the decision-makers. 'The Big Debate' is not just another panel; it's where honest conversation meets bold vision. I'm excited to be part of a platform that's shaping the future of India's tech ecosystem."-- Rajiv Makhni - Tech Leader & Media Personality

A High-Impact Summit Experience Designed for Leadership, Innovation & Collaboration

Across three power-packed days, attendees will engage in:

- Leadership keynotes & strategic dialogues

- Product innovation showcases by top global and Indian brands

- Closed-door networking with national distributors & enterprise leaders

- High-impact panel discussions including The Big Debate

- COINS Awards Night honouring excellence across the IT channel

- Community-building experiences designed for new partnerships and collaboration

"Our vision for COINS has always been clear -- to create India's most meaningful platform for connection, collaboration, and growth. With the participation of top IT brands and industry leaders like Rajiv Makhni, the 2025 edition promises to deliver unmatched value, stronger partnerships, and powerful conversations that define the next era of the IT channel." - Vibhav Mehta, Founder & CEO

The COINS IT Partner Summit continues to position itself as India's definitive IT channel event, offering unmatched access to thought leaders, breakthrough technologies, partner insights, and exclusive networking opportunities.

Registration is now open for IT leaders, channel partners, distributors, and technology decision-makers across India.

About COINS IT Partner Summit

The COINS IT Partner Summit is India's premier leadership and networking platform for the IT hardware and technology ecosystem. It unites the country's most prominent brands, distributors, retailers, procurement heads, tech innovators and Influencers to drive collaboration, business growth and industry transformation.

