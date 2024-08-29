ColorTokens Named a Leader in Microsegmentation by Independent Research Firm

PRNewswire San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29: ColorTokens Inc., the leading enterprise microsegmentation company, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 evaluation. This report is the result of a rigorous qualitative evaluation of 11 vendors measured along 23 criteria. A complimentary copy of the extensive analysis can be found here. According to the Forrester report, "ColorTokens' strategy is guided by a refreshingly honest vision: to make its customers 'breach ready.' Its past innovation and future roadmap are full of features to get customers there." The report also stated, "ColorTokens was one of the first vendors to provide broad horizontal policy across infrastructure to quickly reduce the threat surface. Operators can view all untagged assets, which is a powerful policy administration feature that most other vendors in this evaluation don't have."

ColorTokens makes customers breach ready with its capable Xshield solution. ColorTokens' Xshield has software agents and agentless solutions to push flows and telemetry to a cloud-managed service for full remote administration. Each policy is enhanced by AI and pulled down to enforce host-level (and even process-level) microsegmentation. The UI is unified across all policy types and offers multiple flow views. Overall horizontal policies can be set quickly with a slider, and the results can be simulated with visualization. Policies are versioned every day and can be quickly rolled back if necessary.

Forrester gave ColorTokens the highest possible scores in the following criteria: Flow and Asset Discovery, Visibility, Policy Management, Microservices, OT, Healthcare and IoT, ZTNA Integration, Administrative Experience, Incident Response, Other Integrations, Vision, and Supporting services and offerings. Forrester further noted, "Reference customers specifically called out the superlative support ColorTokens provides, which can include onsite engineers and quick feature requests. ColorTokens is a great fit for midsize to large organizations looking for a dedicated partner for their microsegmentation project."

"We are proud of our Leader status in the new Forrester report, and I believe it reflects our commitment to continuous innovation to produce the best possible solutions to defend our client's critical digital operations from cyber-attacks," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-founder of ColorTokens. "Our comprehensive zero-trust microsegmentation protects all possible points of a breach beyond traditional IT infrastructure, including Internet-of-Things, containerized microservices, legacy systems and Operational Technology/Industrial Control Systems leaving no dangerous gaps in our customer's security strategy."

This recognition by Forrester comes on the heels of ColorTokens being named to the Constellation Shortlists for Microsegmentation and Healthcare IT Security for Q3 2024. To learn more about ColorTokens Xshield, click the link here.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations "breach ready" by halting the lateral spread of ransomware and malware within intricate network infrastructures using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic patterns between workloads, devices, and users, enabling organizations to enforce granular micro-perimeters, swiftly isolate critical assets, and respond to breaches effectively. By thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ColorTokens safeguards businesses, ensuring significant savings in potential disruptions. For more information, visit www.colortokens.com.

