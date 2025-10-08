Comviva Fintech Platforms Hits $1 Billion Daily Transaction Milestone, Strengthening its Global Fintech Dominance

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced a remarkable milestone of processing over $ 1 billion in day through its fintech platforms at the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai. Comviva reported, processing over 7.5 billion transactions, with total value of transactions crossing USD 400 billion annually, a value surpassing the GDP of Finland. Processing over $400 billion through 7.5 billion+ transactions annually, driving secure, scalable, and inclusive digital financial services across global markets

According to the GSMA Mobile Money Report 2024, Comviva commands an impressive 24% share of the global mobile money market, reaffirming its position as one of the world's most trusted and widely deployed digital financial platforms.

Built for the next era of digital payments, Comviva fintech platforms deliver AI-led, cloud-native digital payments experience - which is secure, scalable, and frictionless across a wide financial ecosystem. The fintech capabilities of Comviva include Payment orchestration, tokenization, mobile wallets, QR codes, and USSD-based payments, which converge to deliver seamless and real-time transactions for individuals, businesses, and governments--from everyday retail payments to large-scale social and government disbursements.

Speaking on the milestone, Srinivas Nidugondi, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, FinTech solutions at Comviva, said, "This achievement underscores Comviva's unwavering commitment to enabling inclusive, intelligent, and secure financial experiences at scale. At Comviva, we are not just processing payments--we are driving economic growth, fostering financial inclusion, and helping transform how billions of people engage with digital finance globally."

With 80+ deployments across more than 55+ countries, Comviva continues to redefine digital payments by ensuring agility, reliability, compliance, and rapid deployment in an ever-evolving digital economy. Trusted by large digital merchants, E-commerce players, telecom operators, financial institutions, and FinTechs, Comviva is shaping the future of payments with AI-driven innovation and user-centric design.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customer to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success.

From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide. As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

