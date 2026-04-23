Conclave on "IBC at Ten: Innovation, Reform and Emerging Challenges"

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23: A conclave on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 was successfully organised on 18th April 2026 at The Park, Kolkata with the theme "IBC at Ten: Innovation, Reform & Emerging Challenges". The conclave was conducted by the Insolvency Professional Agency of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (IPA-ICMAI) in collaboration with the Association of Corporate Advisers & Executives (ACAE) and IP Net. The event was held under the leadership of CA Niraj Kr. Harodia, President, ACAE; CA (IP) Nitin Daga, (Chairperson, IBC Committee, ACAE); IP G. S. Narasimha Prasad, Managing Director, IPA-ICMAI; CMA Kamal Nayan Jain (Director, IPA-ICMAI), Adv. R. R. Modi (Advocate, Mentor, IBC Committee, ACAE) Adv. Tannya Baranwal, (Co-Chairperson, IBC Committee, ACAE); and Dr. Ashish Makhija, President, IP Net.

As we step in to the 10th year of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the conclave served as a significant platform for reflecting on the transformative journey of India's insolvency regime and deliberating on the emerging challenges and future reforms.

The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of around 200 delegates, including dignitaries from members of the judiciary, regulators, bankers, financial institutions, insolvency professionals, legal practitioners, and other key stakeholders of the insolvency ecosystem. The conclave stands as one of the most prominent IBC-focused gatherings in Eastern India, reflecting the growing engagement with the evolving insolvency framework.

The inaugural session was conducted with due solemnity and grandeur. The conclave was formally inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, Shri Indevar Pandey, Hon'ble Member (Technical), NCLAT, and the Guest of Honour, Shri Ravinder Maini, Executive Director, IBBI, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries.

CA Niraj Kr. Harodia, President, ACAE commenced the event with a welcome address followed by the thematic introduction by CA (IP) Nitin Daga, Chairperson, IBC Committee, ACAE. Subsequently, IP G. S. Narasimha Prasad, Managing Director, IPA-ICMAI, addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of the Code and the need for continuous institutional strengthening. The session was further marked by the unveiling of the Conclave Souvenir by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, alongside members of the Souvenir Committee.

The inaugural session culminated with insightful addresses by Guest of Honour, Shri Ravinder Maini, Executive Director, IBBI, and the keynote address by Chief Guest, Shri Indevar Pandey, Hon'ble Member (Technical), who reflected upon regulatory perspectives and judicial developments shaping the insolvency landscape. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks from CA (IP) Rajiv Kr. Agarwal (Regional Director, East, IP Net).

The conclave featured a series of expert-led sessions covering critical and emerging themes such as Enforcement Directorate and restitution of attached assets in CIRP, Aviation insolvency and the interplay of the Cape Town Convention and domestic legislation, Real estate insolvency and project-wise CIRP mechanisms, Disciplinary proceedings and regulatory frameworks, Stakeholder synchronisation for value maximisation and many more relevant discussions.

A highlight of the conclave was the Panel of Hon'ble Judicial Members of the NCLT, Kolkata Bench, comprising Smt. Bidisha Banerjee (Judicial - HOD), Shri Cheekati Radha Krishna (Judicial), and Ms. Rekha Kantilal Shah (Technical). This session, focusing on "A Decade of Resolution: Judicial Expectations and the Evolving Role of Insolvency Professionals," emerged as one of the most engaging and impactful segments of the event. The audience remained deeply attentive and involved throughout, appreciating the nuanced perspectives shared by the Hon'ble Members. The session proved to be a cornerstone of the conclave, significantly contributing to its overall success through its depth, clarity, and practical insights.

The event was graced by learned speakers such as Sr. Adv. Rohit Kapoor (Former Member (Judicial), NCLT), Mr. Sanjib Patwari (Promoter, Rashmi Group) Adv. Sandeep Bajaj (Founder, PSL Law Chambers), CA (IP) Ashish Chhawchharia (Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat), Dr. Ashish Makhija (President, IP Net), IP Udayraj Patwardhan (Regional Director West, IP Net), Adv. Ramya Hariharan (Founder Partner, Citadel Law Chambers), Mr. Poonkoman Rangasamy (DGM, State Bank of India), , Adv. P. V. Shiju (Managing Partner, India Law LLP), CA (IP) Subodh Kumar Agarwal (Past President, ICAI), Adv. Ajay Shaw (Partner, DSK Legal), Dr. (IP) Mamta Binani (Past President, ICSI) and CA (IP) Jitendra Lohia.

The event was also attended and graced by CA (IP) Sumit Binani (Past Chairman, ICAI - EIRC), CA (IP) Vasudeo Agarwal (Past Chairman, ICAI - EIRC), and CA (IP) Binay Singhania, CA. IP Mahesh Chand Gupta and many others.

The conclave was organised and supported by learned professionals such as Adv. Tannya Baranwal (Co-Chairperson, IBC Committee), CA (IP) Rajiv Kr. Agarwal (Regional Director, East, IP Net), CA (IP) Rashmi Chhawchharia (EC member ACAE), CMA (IP) Sandeep Singh, CA Anshika Khaitan and CS (IP) Harmeet Kaur.

The event was spearheaded under the guidance of Association of Corporate Advisers & Executives (ACAE). Established in 1960, ACAE is one of the oldest and most distinguished professional bodies in Eastern India, with a vibrant membership base of over 1700 professionals, including chartered accountants, corporate executives, legal practitioners, industrialists, and business leaders.

For over six decades, ACAE has consistently championed professional excellence, ethical standards, and thought leadership through conferences, conclaves, symposia, and interactive platforms. The Association remains committed to fostering continuous professional development and keeping its members abreast of evolving developments across diverse domains.

ACAE takes pride in its rich legacy of hosting events graced by eminent personalities such as Bharat Ratna Late Shri Jayaprakash Narayan, Late Shri Somnath Chatterjee, and Bharat Ratna Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, among other distinguished luminaries who have contributed significantly to the nation's progress.

As the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code enters its tenth year, the conclave successfully provided a forward-looking platform for dialogue, collaboration, and policy reflection. The discussions underscored the need for continued reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing timelines, and ensuring value maximisation within the insolvency ecosystem.

The organisers express their sincere gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers, participants, and stakeholders whose invaluable contributions made the conclave a resounding success.

Contact/ Become a member of ACAE today, visit us at Website: https://acaekolkata.org/

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