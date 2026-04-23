Karnataka SSLC result 2026 Time: Today, April 23, 2026, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is scheduled to release the SSLC result 2026. The results will be revealed at a formal press conference at noon, according to the official notification sent.

The SSLC examinations were held from March 18 to April 2. The third language paper was postponed from March 30 to March 31 due to the Mahavir Jayanti.

Karnataka SSLC 10th result update

Madhu Bangarappa, the minister of basic and secondary education, has confirmed that the state will follow the Karnataka High Court's ruling amid the continuing controversy over grading in third-language papers. For this academic year, students will therefore get marks rather than grades. After a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, the decision was made.

Students can use the KarnatakaOne app and their registered mobile numbers to view their SSLC Exam 1 results. During the press conference, the board is scheduled to provide key highlights such as the district-specific performance, the list of top scorers, and the overall pass percentage. This press conference will occur prior to the official website and DigiLocker activating the result link so that students can view their scores.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 online?

· Students will need their roll number or school code to access their results online.

· Visit the official KSEAB website karresults-nic-in

· Press on the SSLC result link

· Fill in your roll number and date of birth

· Click on "View Result"

· The result will display on the screen

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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: What details are mentioned on the SSLC marksheet?

Students must enter their date of birth and registration number on the login page to check their results. The marksheet includes information such as the student's personal information, subject-wise scores, total marks, grade, qualifying status, and any additional remarks issued by the board.

What to do next after the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026?

Candidates must receive at least 35% in each subject to be eligible for the Karnataka SSLC exams in 2026. Students' subsequent academic paths in higher secondary school will be determined in large part by the results.