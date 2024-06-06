Consumer Electronics World Expo 2024 Kicks Off From June 6th to 8th To Set To Unite Industry Leaders and Shape the Future of Technology in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: The Consumer Electronics World Expo (CEW) is set to revolutionize the landscape of the consumer electronics and tech industry in India with its inaugural CEW Conclave, taking place from June 6th to 8th, 2024, at YashoBhoomi (IICC) Dwarka, New Delhi. This event promises to be a comprehensive ecosystem designed to propel businesses and the entire industry forward, offering a dynamic platform brimming with opportunities to stay ahead of the curve and shape the future of technology.

The CEW Conclave will be a first-of-its-kind event, featuring top associations that provide unparalleled networking opportunities with professionals from leading brands. Notable participants include INVEST INDIA, presenting opportunities for investors eyeing the Indian consumer electronics sector, CEAMA (Consumer Electronics & Appliances Manufacturers Association), ICEA (India Cellular & Electronics Association), and IIID DRC (Indian Institute of Interior Designers - Delhi Regional Chapter), all of which will assemble top industry players to explore networking and business opportunities.

Key speakers at the CEW Conclave include Dr. Sandip Chatterjee, Sr. Director at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Shri S.K. Marwaha, Group Coordinator/Scientist G at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Chaudhary, Executive Director (Secretary General) of CEAMA, Rajesh Sharma, Executive Director & Principal Advisor at ICEA, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., Mimoh Jain, Vice President of SHARP, and Ritu Ghosh, Associate Director, Corp. Affairs & Sustainability at Panasonic Life Solutions, among many others.

The trade show, backed by over twenty years of expertise from MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd., aims to provide an exquisite experience for exhibitors and visitors alike by bringing together leading brands to showcase a wide range of technology solutions. Companies participating in EWE 2024 will have the opportunity to showcase their brands to technology leaders and buyers, strengthen existing networks, create new ones, gain extensive media coverage for new launches, and generate quality leads from across the nation and overseas.

The show highlights include the Innovation Trends Avenue, where attendees can immerse themselves in groundbreaking advancements in consumer electronics, and the Start-Ups Hub, which provides a platform for budding entrepreneurs to showcase disruptive ideas and connect with potential investors and collaborators. The CEW Conclave will also present insightful conferences, panel discussions, and seminars featuring industry veterans sharing their expertise.

Exclusive one-on-one discussions with key decision-makers, distributors, and potential partners will pave the way for forging lucrative collaborations and business growth. The New Product Launch Arena will generate excitement and maximum exposure for brands among a targeted audience of qualified buyers and media representatives, featuring prominent brands like Sharp and Intex. Additionally, a live podcast series will bring insightful discussions and industry scoops straight from the bustling show floor.

Himani Gulati, Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., expressed her excitement: "We are thrilled for the first-ever edition of Consumer Electronics World Expo, a testament to driving innovation and progress in the tech industry. The upcoming event promises to be a dynamic platform, offering participants a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, insightful discussions, and unparalleled business opportunities."

Ravi Shankar Chaudhary, Secretary General of CEAMA, added, "CEAMA, in association with MEX Exhibitions, is privileged to host Consumer Electronics World Expo, marking a transformative era in the consumer electronics sector. This prestigious exhibition serves as a beacon for redefining industry benchmarks, providing discerning business professionals an exceptional platform with cutting-edge displays, comprehensive market insights, emerging consumer trends, and innovative technologies."

Dr. Aashish Saurikhia, Director of Public Policy at ICEA, shared his enthusiasm: "We at ICEA are excited to be associated with the Consumer Electronics World Expo, bringing about a revolutionary change in the mobile phone and consumer electronics industry. This exhibition is poised to redefine industry standards, offering business professionals an unparalleled platform with a diverse array of tech-savvy displays and networking opportunities."

Rishu Anand, Creative Director of Twenty North and Chairman of IIID Delhi, noted, "Consumer Electronics World Expo has filled the void in this segment when it comes to exhibitions and shows. Today, smart consumer electronics are the key component for any interior design project. The Indian Institute of Interior Designers - Delhi looks forward to this partnership and exploring the latest products and technology in the consumer electronics industry."

The CEW Conclave 2024 is set to be a landmark event, promising to shape the future of the consumer electronics and tech industry in India through innovation, collaboration, and business growth.

