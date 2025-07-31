Courtly & Ardee Racquet Club Hosts Landmark Pickleball Sundowner in Delhi, Supported by Omaxe Group

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: The national capital served as the backdrop for an unparalleled showcase of sport, lifestyle, and community engagement as Courtly and Ardee Racquet Club (ARC) co-hosted the Delhi Pickleball Sundowner, powered by Omaxe Group in collaboration with Mahindra Electric, on July 19th and 20th at ARC, New Friends Colony.

With attendance exceeding 1,000 individuals over the course of two days, the event attracted pickleball players and enthusiasts from Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Pune, Jaipur, and beyond, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of pickleball in India. The event featured 120 team registrations, over 250 players, and 200+ matches with over 5000 points played across 6 categories, making this event the largest of its kind in India. Adding to that, 100+ tickets were sold via District--a first-ever ticketing milestone for a pickleball tournament in the country, while 224 players registered on the Courtly App. The event also featured a striking showcase of Mahindra Electric's two latest electric vehicle models, highlighting the brand's commitment to sustainable mobility and the future of automobiles in India.

This event marked the third edition of the Courtly Social, following successful chapters in Goa and Mumbai. True to its mission, Courtly continues to lead the charge in shaping Asian pickleball by offering a comprehensive ecosystem, from cutting-edge technology and infrastructure to curated, high-energy experiences. Positioned as the ultimate platform for the everyday recreational player, Courtly is redefining how the sport is played, accessed, and celebrated.

"This weekend was a defining moment for the pickleball community in India," said Tanishq Mahendru, Founder of Courtly. "The scale of participation and the electric energy on and off the court reflect the growing momentum behind this sport -- it's more than a game; it's becoming a cultural movement." Like my father, Ajay Mahendru, often says -- 'Great communities are built the same way great cities are -- with vision, intent, and heart.' That philosophy, shaped through his journey with Mahendru Real Estate, continues to guide how we're shaping the future of pickleball in India.

Armaan Varma, Founder of Ardee Racquet Club, added: "At ARC, we aim to create spaces that bring people together through sport, culture, and experience. This Sundowner was the perfect embodiment of that vision."

The evenings wrapped up each day as a complete lifestyle experience with gourmet food options, craft culinary selections, and unique beverage offerings, while a live DJ kept the vibe lively from 4 PM to 11 PM over both days, enhancing the social atmosphere of the event.

As a presenting partner, Omaxe Group not only supported the event but also reflected its deeper commitment to redefining urban spaces and experiences. Their Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, is a bold example of this ethos, a thoughtfully designed retail and cultural destination that brings together the city's most iconic shops under one roof. By merging heritage with modern infrastructure, Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, has revitalized one of Delhi's most historic neighborhoods, offering a seamless blend of tradition, commerce, and convenience. Just as Omaxe Chowk reshapes the way people experience Chandni Chowk, their support of events like the Delhi Pickleball Sundowner speaks to their larger vision: enabling dynamic, community-first experiences in the country's most cherished spaces.

With this substantial turnout and cross-regional engagement, the Delhi Pickleball Sundowner heralds a new chapter for pickleball in India--an energetic fusion of sport, youth culture, and collective community spirit. Now is the time to join India's fastest-growing pickleball community -- play, connect, and compete with enthusiasts from across the country. Download the Courtly App to get started, explore upcoming tournaments, and be part of the movement.

