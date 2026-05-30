CRAVIOS: The Premium Fast Food Revolution India Has Been Waiting For

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 29: CRAVIOS is a premium fast food brand launched under Flavour Base India, a food company with a strong presence across both B2B and B2C segments. While Flavour Base India has built its foundation through industrial catering and food service operations, CRAVIOS represents its vision to redefine the fast food experience for modern Indian consumers.

The brand is founded by Uttam Kumar, an entrepreneur with over five years of hands-on experience in building and scaling food businesses. Uttam successfully built SoupX into a recognized brand, creating a loyal customer base and a proven operational ecosystem. The brand's potential was further validated when SoupX secured funding on Shark Tank India Season 2, demonstrating both the strength of the business model and the confidence of seasoned investors.

The idea behind CRAVIOS emerged from a simple market observation. Fast food continues to be one of the fastest-growing food categories in India, yet a large part of the industry still relies on frozen patties, processed fillings, and standardized products that often compromise on taste and quality. Consumers continue to crave burgers, fries, sandwiches, and indulgent fast food, but increasingly expect better ingredients and a more premium experience.

CRAVIOS was created to fill this gap. Unlike conventional fast food brands, CRAVIOS focuses on using real ingredients in its products. If a customer orders a chicken burger, they receive real chicken rather than a processed frozen patty. Combined with bold Indian flavours and contemporary fast food formats, the brand delivers a differentiated offering that is both familiar and exciting for Indian consumers.

The business has been designed for rapid and scalable growth through a cloud kitchen-first strategy, supported by selective QSR expansion. Over the next two months, CRAVIOS plans to launch 12 cloud kitchens across Delhi NCR, creating a strong operational footprint in one of India's largest food delivery markets. The brand further aims to scale to 40 cloud kitchens along with multiple QSR outlets by the end of the year, establishing a strong foundation for long-term growth and market leadership.

To accelerate expansion, CRAVIOS operates on a FICO model -- Franchise Invested, Company Operated. Under this structure, franchise partners invest in setting up the outlet, while the complete operations are managed by the CRAVIOS team. This includes staff hiring and training, inventory management, food quality control, vendor management, technology systems, branding, marketing support, customer service, and online delivery platform operations.

This model allows investors to participate in the rapidly growing QSR and food delivery market without the challenges of day-to-day business management. Franchise partners benefit from a professionally managed operation backed by proven systems, experienced leadership, centralized processes, and a growing consumer brand.

With the backing of Flavour Base India, the experience of a founder who has already built and scaled a successful food brand, validation through Shark Tank India, a differentiated product proposition, and an aggressive expansion roadmap, CRAVIOS presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to be part of the next generation of premium fast food brands in India.

Own the outlet. We run the business.

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