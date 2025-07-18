CRC Group Announces the Unveiling of Uber Ultra-Luxury Experiential Residential Landmark, CRC The PERIDONA

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] / Dubai [UAE], July 18: CRC Group, a leading player in North India's real estate sector, today unveiled its uber ultra-luxury experiential residential development, The PERIDONA, located within Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida. With a development outlay of IND 1500 Cr (exclusive of land cost), the project signals CRC's strategic intent to elevate its portfolio into the ultra-premium segment. Spanning a total built-up area of 3.1 million sq. ft., the project will comprise only 341 expansive apartment units, delivering globally benchmarked standards of architecture, design, sustainability, and execution.

Unveiled during a marquee event in Dubai, The PERIDONA brings together an extraordinary lineup of design and architecture consultants: Killa Design, renowned for crafting Dubai's Museum of the Future; Rockwell Group, the New York-based interior visionaries behind one of Gurugram's most iconic luxury clubs; Gensler Architects, global leaders in progressive, future-ready architectural design; SWA Group, experts in sustainable landscape architecture; and MACE, a global firm specializing in precision project management and execution.

Kunal Bhalla, Founder & CEO, CRC Group, commented, "The PERIDONA marks our strategic entry into India's ultra-luxury residential space. Supported by world-class design and architecture, this development reflects our clear ambition to set a new benchmark for premium living in the NCR. The project is envisioned to establish an international standard in luxury condominiums, with a strong focus on sustainable, high-quality living. We have carefully selected best-in-class materials and curated exceptional amenities--many being introduced in India for the first time--to deliver a truly exalted lifestyle. The core philosophy driving the project is simple yet powerful: 'Live More,' with abundant amenities that define a luxurious way of life. From the eco-sensitive design elements and lush green zones to serene water bodies and an iconic clubhouse, every aspect of the ecosystem has been thoughtfully crafted to create one of the finest residential environments in the country."

Adding further, Salil Kumar, Director (Marketing & Business Management), CRC Group, said, "This project is a testimony to our commitment to global standards. By integrating international design and delivery capabilities, we are creating not just residences, but legacy assets tailored for discerning investors and homeowners. The PERIDONA also enjoys a distinct locational advantage with expansive green surroundings, enhancing both aesthetics and liveability. With just one apartment per floor, the project offers an unmatched level of privacy--an essential attribute in modern luxury living. Every detail has been envisioned to meet the evolving expectations of a sophisticated, privacy-conscious clientele. The large, specially designed, beautifully crafted, multi-level clubhouse will be an added attraction for the modern lifestyle of all residents."

With globally acclaimed consultants and designers like Killa Design, Rockwell Group, Gensler Architects, and SWA Group coming together for The PERIDONA, the project is poised to redefine the standards of ultra-luxury living in India. Their combined expertise across architecture, interiors, and sustainable landscape design will enable CRC The PERIDONA to deliver a development that is not only aesthetically iconic but also functionally future-ready and environmentally conscious.

Built around a meticulously crafted master plan, state-of-the-art interiors, wellness-centric landscape design, smart home integration, and smart management by MACE, The PERIDONA aims to offer a transformative living experience in NCR. Construction is slated to commence next month. The project is poised to become a landmark in India. With the upcoming Noida International Airport--set to become the world's fourth-largest--just a 20-minute drive away, The PERIDONA enjoys a locational edge that few developments can match. This proximity not only enhances the project's connectivity and prestige but also positions it as a high-potential asset for long-term value appreciation and strong return on investment.

With a curated approach to design, delivery, and community experience, CRC Group aims to establish a new benchmark for luxury real estate in the region.

