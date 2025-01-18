CREDAI-MCHI Expo 2025 Makes History - LGBTQ Plus Homebuyers Finally Enter India's Mainstream Real Estate Market

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: In a groundbreaking move, the CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo 2025, set to take place from January 17-19 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, will make history as the first mainstream real estate platform to openly advocate for LGBTQ+ homeownership.

For decades, India's LGBTQ+ community has been systematically sidelined in real estate, facing legal ambiguity, rental discrimination, home loan rejections, and social bias. Despite India's growing progress on LGBTQ+ rights, the dream of homeownership has remained out of reach for many queer individuals and couples. This year, CREDAI-MCHI Expo 2025 is taking a bold stand, ensuring that LGBTQ+ homebuyers are no longer an afterthought, but a recognized, valued, and equal segment of the real estate market.

"The CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo is not merely an exhibition of homes; it is a transformative platform that represents a decisive step toward addressing the pressing issues of housing affordability and inclusivity. With over 10,000 homebuyers from diverse backgrounds across the MMR region expected to attend, our focus goes beyond transactions--it is about ensuring that homeownership is accessible to all, regardless of gender, identity, or economic status. We are committed to bridging this gap by offering housing options starting at an accessible Rs14 lakhs, while also extending an additional Rs2 lakh discount to women homebuyers. Furthermore, we are fostering inclusivity by advocating for equal opportunities in homeownership for LGBTQ+ individuals and other underrepresented communities. This initiative underscores our dedication to creating a housing ecosystem where everyone has a rightful place to call home."

-- Nikunj Sanghvi, Convenor, CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo

Real Estate's Inclusion Moment: No Labels, No Limits

In a major shift, top developers, financial institutions, and policymakers attending the CREDAI-MCHI Expo will actively work to bridge the gap between LGBTQ+ buyers and homeownership.

Real Estate Developers Pledging Inclusivity - Several developers will introduce LGBTQ+-friendly housing projects, designed as safe, diverse, and welcoming spaces.

Banks Opening Doors to LGBTQ+ Homebuyers - Major financial institutions will unveil non-discriminatory home loan policies, removing outdated barriers for LGBTQ+ applicants.

Legal Experts Addressing Property Rights - Legal panels will guide LGBTQ+ individuals on co-ownership, inheritance laws, and tenancy rights, ensuring better financial security for queer homeowners.

Special Discounts for LGBTQ+ Homebuyers - Developers are expected to announce special incentive programs to support first-time LGBTQ+ buyers, similar to those extended to women buyers.

This move positions India's real estate sector on the global map as a progressive, forward-thinking industry that recognizes diversity and equity in housing as fundamental rights.

From the Shadows to Ownership: LGBTQ+ Takes Center Stage

The highlight of this year's event is the flagship national conclave, Her Home, Her Honour, happening on January 19th. As part of the event, a landmark session titled "Beyond the Binary: Breaking Barriers in Real Estate" will confront deep-seated biases against LGBTQ+ homeownership and challenge industry leaders to create meaningful, lasting change.

Panelists & Thought Leaders Include:

Sachin Jain - Founder, GHAR (Gay Housing Assistance Resource)

Sarah Shabbir Suwasrawala - Urja Trust

Aanchal Narang - Founder, Another Light Counselling

* LGBTQ+ housing discrimination and legal loopholes

* Co-ownership and inclusive property laws

* Bias in the financial system and how banks can fix it

* How developers can create LGBTQ+-friendly housing projects

A Defining Moment for India's Housing Industry

For too long, LGBTQ+ homeownership has remained a silent struggle--an unspoken issue that was never a priority in India's real estate industry.

The CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo 2025 is changing that narrative forever. By putting inclusivity at the forefront, India's largest real estate platform is sending a loud and clear message--everyone deserves a home, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.

This isn't just a one-time conversation. It's the beginning of a movement that aims to permanently transform India's real estate sector into a truly inclusive industry.

