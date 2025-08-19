Credentia Launches Credcorp to Cut Background Verification Timelines for Employers by 50%

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Credentia, a Mumbai-based deep-tech SaaS innovator, today announced the launch of Credcorp, a world-first background verification (BGV) management platform designed to reduce verification turnaround times by up to 50% and significantly lower operational costs for employers and staffing firms.

The launch comes at a time when slow background verification remains one of the biggest obstacles in India's recruitment process. Standard BGV takes 14-21 working days, and when combined with the average 20-day interview cycle, delays can cause employers to lose top candidates to faster-moving competitors. This challenge is compounded by rising remote work, high attrition, and growing instances of credential discrepancies in job applications.

Credcorp addresses multiple issues faced by employers and staffing agencies by integrating BGV workflows for multiple agencies on a single portal, eliminating manual coordination between candidates and BGV agencies, tracking BGV progress and performance real time, and permitting integration with existing HRMS and ATS.

Nimit Bheda, Credentia's Founder and CEO, said: "Speed in background verification is essential for staying ahead in the talent-acquisition race. Credcorp provides HR leaders with the necessary tools for faster onboarding, fewer drop-offs, and ultimately creating a positive impact on business outcomes."

Headquartered in Mumbai, Credentia is a deep-tech SaaS company that's at the forefront of transforming the ecosystem of BGV with its world-first solutions. Credentia is not a BGV agency itself. Rather, it specialises in creating smart, intuitive, and secure platforms that automate, digitise, and streamline the BGV process, making it faster, more reliable, and cost-effective.

Designed and developed for CHROs, Talent Acquisition teams, HR-Operations, and Staffing & Recruitment Agencies, Credcorp provides multiple benefits on just one platform:

- Eliminates manual coordination between candidates and background verification agencies

- Enables seamless workflows with one or more background verification agencies

- Provides real-time updates on each candidate's case

- Provides total control and security, ensuring standardization

- Permits performance tracking and invoicing management

- Permits seamless integration with HRMS / ATS to enhance HR Automation and reduce costs while improving HR efficiency and effectiveness

"Our goal is to turn background verification from an operational burden into a strategic advantage. By cutting the turnaround time by half, companies can move faster, hire smarter, and protect their talent pipeline," Bheda added.

For more details, visit www.credentiai.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)