Cressanda Railway Solutions get Contracts for Train Wrap Advertising with Maharashtra Tourism

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited has secured notable contracts from two distinguished clients: the Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra, and the Bureau of Indian Standards. These contracts involve the installation of external wraps on 16 express trains and 1 express train, respectively. The selected trains are premium, lodistance services, catering to high-end passengers traveling to various destinations. The use of transit media for promotion highlights a strategic choice by these government organizations to reach a broad audience through visible and impactful advertising. This initiative aims to effectively promote new campaigns and enhance public awareness About Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is dedicated to improving the railway travel experience through innovative digital solutions and concierge services. Recent initiatives include providing Wi-Fi and COD services on Eastern Railway trains, introducing wheelchair services, and offering pick-up & drop services and on-board sale of non-catering items.

For more information, please visit: www.cressanda.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)