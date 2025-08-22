Cricmax Connect, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijay Deverakonda Bring Youth Cricket to the Madison Avenue India Day Parade

India PR Distribution

New York City (New York) [US], August 22: On Sunday, August 17, 2025, Cricmax Connect took part in the Madison Avenue India Day Parade, bringing youth cricket to one of the largest celebrations of Indian heritage in the United States. The day's programme featured live cricket demonstrations, team showcases, and storytelling sessions that highlighted the journeys of young athletes, connecting sport with community pride.

As Float No. 10 in the parade, Cricmax Connect's contingent carried players, youth ambassadors, and special guests. The float engaged crowds along the parade route with vibrant performances and community interaction. Cricket activities continued on Park Avenue after the parade, allowing families and children to experience the sport firsthand in a festive, community-driven setting.

The day concluded with a Gala Dinner at Cipriani, where USA national cricket team players Smit Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla joined athletes, dignitaries, community leaders - Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, and special guests Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to celebrate the spirit of unity and cultural pride. "Being part of an event like this is about more than just the sport," said Vinay Bhimjiani, Founder and CEO of Cricmax Connect. "It's about connection, representation, and giving the next generation a place on a stage that celebrates who they are and where they come from. Seeing young players carry the spirit of cricket into a celebration of our shared heritage was a powerful reminder of how sport can unite communities."

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) underscored the importance of youth participation in this year's event, noting how the presence of emerging cricket talent alongside celebrated cultural icons resonated deeply with the crowd. "The India Day Parade is a platform for honouring our traditions while showcasing the energy and promise of the future," said Ankur Vaidya, Chairman of the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), "Having young cricketers and renowned figures like Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together for India Day celebration brought a new vibrancy to the celebrations and inspired countless children in the crowd."

The August 17 programme marked the conclusion of Cricmax Connect's Independence Week celebrations in New York City, which earlier included flag hoistings at the Consulate General and Times Square, as well as the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)