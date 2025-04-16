Crimzon Launches its First Flagship Footwear Boutique in Defence Colony, New Delhi

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 16: Fabulous footwear label Crimzon has opened doors amidst the posh lanes of Defence Colony, bringing its signature myriad of luxury and comfort to the capital. The brand's newest boutique, located on the First Floor, D-25, Block D, Defence Colony, New Delhi, sits alongside esteemed fashion houses.

A friendly neighbourhood footwear shop and a high-end destination for special occasion shoes, the brand is versatile and meets all shoe haven needs of customers. Customers can nestle themselves into a warm and inviting atmosphere while enjoying a personalized shopping experience.

At the new boutique, Crimzon offers an enriched level of customization, reimaging luxury through personalization. Clients can modify heel heights, adjust straps for the perfect fit, or select colours that complement their wardrobe. Brides and special occasion shoppers can appreciate an exclusive consultation, where their ensembles inspire one-of-a-kind pairs, handcrafted to complete their look. This bespoke service ensures that every customer walks away with footwear that feels uniquely theirs.

Customers can also explore an exquisite range of footwear, from everyday essentials to statement styles perfect for weddings, festive occasions, and soirees. With a seamless blend of fashion and function, Crimzon continues to redefine luxury footwear by prioritizing both style and unparalleled comfort.

Crimzon is renowned for its ultra-lightweight wedges, designed with ergonomic precision to provide optimal arch support and superior comfort. Each wedge weighs just 100 grams, creating a near-weightless experience. The brand integrates rebound cushioning--similar to premium sneakers--and anti-skid soles, ensuring both stability and ease with every step. This dedication to comfort and craftsmanship has made Crimzon a favorite among brides and fashion-forward women, seamlessly incorporating this technology across its range of flats and heels.

At its core, Crimzon embraces a philosophy of quality over quantity, with an unwavering commitment to zero waste production. By producing in small batches, the brand not only upholds exceptional craftsmanship but also fosters sustainability, proving that luxury and responsibility can go hand in hand.

"At Crimzon, we blend tradition with innovation, ensuring every pair is as comfortable as it is beautiful. From bespoke designs to ultra-lightweight technology, our focus has always been on quality, craftsmanship, and individuality. Empowering our team, embracing sustainability, and delivering personalized luxury are at the heart of what we do," says Sonali Dalwani, Founder, Crimzon.

For women who believe that style should never come at the cost of comfort, Crimzon is the answer. Each pair is designed to celebrate individuality while ensuring all-day ease.

Crimzon is rapidly expanding, making its mark both in India and globally. The brand recently launched in London, UK, and is now available in three stores there. The opening of the Delhi boutique marks Crimzon's third new store in just 18 months, a testament to its growing demand. As part of its evolution, Crimzon is also preparing to launch a men's line, further broadening its offerings in the luxury footwear space.

Before its grand entry into Delhi, Crimzon had already established a presence in Mumbai with flagship stores in Kala Ghoda and Khar.

Beyond its physical boutiques, Crimzon's collections are available on www.crimzonworld.com and premium platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Aza Online, Ogaan Online, Elahe Online, Pernia Online, and Aashni & Co. The brand is also stocked in India's leading luxury boutiques, including Pernia, Aza, Ogaan, Ensemble, Aashni & Co, Agashe, Anantam, Evoluzione, and DEVAL.

Strut into the bespoke Delhi boutique and make all your shoe dreams come true!

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666201/Crimzon_Store_Launch.jpg

