Crown LNG to Lead AI Energy Transition Discussion at India Energy Week 2025 Industry Experts to Debate LNG's Role in Powering India's AI Future

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 10: As AI-driven industries expand, energy security is becoming a critical challenge, Crown LNG, a major participant at India Energy Week 2025, is hosting a high-impact panel, "Gas for AI Transition in India - GATI", on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The session features Swapan Kataria (Crown LNG), Rachit Mohan (JLL), Akshay Wadhwa (BPCL), Rajesh K Mediratta (Indian Gas Exchange), Kapil Kapoor (Google Cloud India & South Asia), and Rahul Nair (Everyndr).

This session is hosted by Crown LNG at India Energy Week 2025 is a must-attend for those shaping India's AI and energy landscape.

These leaders will examine how LNG can meet AI's rising energy demands while ensuring long-term sustainability and security. The session will be moderated by veteran journalist Arun Anand, ensuring a dynamic and engaging conversation.

The discussion will explore LNG's role in powering data centers, policy reforms, investment strategies, and carbon capture innovations. As India pushes for AI self-reliance, the panel will address how gas can bridge the energy gap while complementing renewables.

Crown LNG, as a Gold Sponsor for the India Energy Week 2025 is also inviting industry leaders, policymakers, and the media to attend this exclusive discussion

