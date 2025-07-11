CTR Wins Double Global Honours at FAB 2025 Awards in Barcelona

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11: In a landmark moment for Indian hospitality, Bengaluru's iconic dining institution, Central Tiffin Room (CTR), has received international acclaim at the FAB 2025 Awards held in Barcelona, Spain.

CTR VTP Hospitality Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Shobha Refreshment LLP (owners of CTR) and airport F & B concessionaire VTP Lounge LLP, was awarded the prestigious 'Sense of Place' award in the Restaurant Category, securing victories in both:

Regional - Asia Pacific

Overall Global Winner

The 'Sense of Place' award is among the most coveted recognitions at the FAB Awards, celebrating F & B concepts that authentically embody the culture, identity, and spirit of their origin through culinary storytelling, design, and experience.

The recognition was bestowed for the "Central Tiffin Room Airport" outlet at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Located in the Terminal 2 Arrivals section and operated by CTR VTP Hospitality Pvt Ltd, the outlet reimagines CTR's storied legacy -- dating back to the 1920s -- for a global audience within a contemporary airport setting, while preserving its deeply rooted South Indian culinary traditions.

Mr. Pavan P G, Founder and CEO of VTP Lounge, accepted the award on behalf of the team.

"This honour is not just for CTR -- it's a celebration of Brand Bengaluru. It validates our belief that honouring authentic regional cuisine can deliver deeply resonant experiences for global travellers," he said.

He extended heartfelt thanks to Mr. Sandesh S. Poojari and Mr. Ganesh S. Poojari, third-generation custodians of CTR, for preserving its legacy and partnering in this visionary collaboration. He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Mr. Prashant Bidari and Mr. Nischay Chamaraj, partners at VTP Lounge, in shaping and executing the concept.

Special gratitude was expressed to Mr. Kenneth Guldbjerg, Chief Commercial Officer, BIAL; Mr. Pravat Paikray, VP - Commercials, BIAL; and the entire BIAL team for their unwavering support and encouragement.

Hosted by The Moodie Davitt Report, the FAB (Food & Beverage) Awards are globally recognized as the gold standard in airport F & B and hospitality excellence.

With this double global triumph, CTR VTP Hospitality has not only elevated regional Indian cuisine on the world stage but also firmly placed Bengaluru on the international culinary map -- proving that thoughtful presentation of heritage can lead to world-class travel dining experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)