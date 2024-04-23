Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Apple South Asia Pte. Ltd. (Apple Group) with respect to its investment in Clean Max Hyperion Power LLP (Clean Max Group)

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], April 23: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Apple South Asia Pte. Ltd. with respect to its investment in Clean Max Hyperion Power LLP (Clean Max Group). As a part of this venture, Clean Max has installed 14.4 MW of rooftop solar projects in India. The capacity will provide local solutions to power Apple's operations in India and address emissions from the Indian operations.

CAM advised Apple on the Indian regulatory requirements of the transaction, conducted due diligence on the projects, and negotiated and finalized the transaction documents.

The Project & Project Finance team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Ajay Sawhney, Partner; with the support of Aditi Misra, Partner; Bhupendra Verma, Partner; Ragini Agarwal, Senior Associate; and Yathansh Joshi, Associate.

Ritika Rathi, Partner; and Sreetama Sen, Partner advised on certain aspects of the transaction documents.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)